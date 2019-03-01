Biden calls Pence 'a decent guy' then backtracks after leftists rage

Former vice president Joe Biden was in Omaha at the Forum in Global Leadership at the University of Nebraska-Omaha yesterday when he said a kind word about our devout Christian vice president, Mike Pence.

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Thursday described current Vice President Mike Pence as "a decent guy," but then quickly backtracked following criticism from actress Cynthia Nixon. Biden made the comment while speaking at an event in Omaha, Nebraska. The remark provoked a quick backlash online from left-wingers. Nixon addressed Biden in a tweet, writing "you've just called America's most anti-LGBT elected leader 'a decent guy.' Please consider how this falls on the ears of our community."

Biden, who is expected to run for president, groveled like a dog before the leftist onslaught:

You’re right, Cynthia. I was making a point in a foreign policy context, that under normal circumstances a Vice President wouldn’t be given a silent reaction on the world stage.



But there is nothing decent about being anti-LGBTQ rights, and that includes the Vice President. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 28, 2019

Ms. Nixon's views on issues are formed by her personal beliefs. Why can't she grant the vice president the same? I would question her calling Pence "anti-LGBTQ" just because he's not 100% behind the gay rights movement. Being opposed to redefining marriage, or same-sex couples adopting children, is not "anti-" anything. It's "pro" tradition. You can argue that some traditions should end, but does his opposition to these issues disqualify him from being "decent"?

Of course not. By all reports, Pence is a loving husband and father and a truly dedicated public servant. Biden's claim that he called Pence "decent" in a "foreign policy context" is ridiculous. He was bowing to pressure from leftist trolls like Nixon, who didn't appear to be satisfied at all with Biden's mea culpa.

I think what this shows is that even Biden, who is considered by some a "moderate" Democrat, will be forced to become beholden to the radicals in order to win the nomination. For the radicals, there is no respite, no give, no quarter. Despite Biden and Pence being friends when they were senators, the former vice president was willing to throw him under a bus to curry favor with hysterics.

It demonstrates who will be in charge in the White House if Biden wins the general election.