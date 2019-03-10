Australia reverses ban, will let Milo Yiannopoulos have a visa to enter the country

A letter to Yiannopoulos from Australian immigration officials before Wednesday reportedly said they had a right to bar someone who could "incite discord in the Australian community or in a segment of that community."

Last Wednesday, it was revealed that the government of Australia revealed that it was banning Milo Yiannopoulos from entry to the country by denying him a visa on the basis of “character.”

As in Berkeley, where Antifa rioters did extensive property damage while shutting down a sold-out auditorium seating thousands, Yiannopoulos’s previous speaking tour Down Under was harassed by lefties trying to prevent him from being heard;

Yiannopoulos' 2017 Australian tour sparked outrage and violence, particularly in Melbourne, Victoria, where his show attracted an extra 300 police officers to deal with protests. Victoria fined Yiannopoulos more than $35,000.

The blame-the-victim mentality on display in fining him and then banning him just because anti-free speech activists don’t want him to be heard is antithetical to a democracy. And, apparently, Australia is still democratic enough for a blowback to have enough influence to get the Australian government -- led by the ostensibly conservative party there, called the “Liberal Party” – to reverse itself. The Washington Times reported yesterday that the government was planning to issue a visa to him, and the Australian media confirmed today that this would happen:

David Coleman, Australia’s minister of immigration, is slated to “personally approve” a visa application submitted on behalf of Mr. Yiannopoulos, The Sydney Morning Herald reported. (snip) Mr. Coleman disagreed with the decision and is expected to intervene, however, the newspaper reported. “Common sense has prevailed after ordinary Australians threw a fit,” Mr. Yiannopoulostold The Washington Times. “American conservatives should take note.” Scott Morrison, the prime minister of Australia, briefly discussed the situation while addressing reporters in Perth. “There’s a process that is followed in relation to character issues regarding people who wish to come to Australia and the minister [Coleman] has been following that normal process,” said Mr. Morrison. “There have been decisions taken to date by the department and it is open to the minister to play a role in that process where he believes it is necessary to do some.

Meanwhile, talk show host and best-selling author Michael Savage, who holds a doctorate from UC Berkeley, remains banned from entering the United Kingdom, also a country with an ostensible conservative government.

The Left knows that the only way to win a discussion on the issues is to silence opponents.

