Another piece from the plot to Get Trump puzzle snaps in, with new dark money revelation

This is actually important as we wait for the March 14 Steele and Cramer depositions to made public. https://t.co/Srz7SusezS

Coming from him, it says something.

Here is what the Daily Caller found:

A dark money group based in California contributed $2 million to The Democracy Integrity Project, the organization that has contracted with Fusion GPS and Christopher Steele to investigate President Donald Trump.

The Democracy Integrity Project's founder, a former staffer for Sen. Dianne Feinstein, has acknowledged to the FBI that the group provides information to the press, lawmakers and investigators.

Fund for a Better Future is the second Democracy Integrity Project donor to have been identified. George Soros gave $1 million to the group.

Bear in mind that Fusion GPS was the group paid for by the Hillary Clinton campaign that simultaneously contracted with the Russians (and the Australians and the Brits) to bring the infamous "Steele dossier" full of invented kink about Trump to the attention of U.S. lawmen, and then had those lawmen, meaning the FBI itself, go investigate President Trump as they would any bad guy.

The new report signals that Hillary wasn't the only one possibly paying for this; it may well have been an array of other deep-pocketed Democratic fat cats, none of whom wanted to reveal who he is.

Look at this detail:

TDIP was founded on Jan. 31, 2017, by Daniel Jones, a consultant who worked for Feinstein, a California Democrat, when she controlled the Senate Intelligence Committee. Jones has disclosed to the FBI that he hired Fusion GPS and Steele, the author of the anti-Trump dossier, to continue an investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. He also told an associate that TDIP operated as a "shadow media organization helping the government." Jones suggested to the associate, Adam Waldman, that his TDIP team planted several anti-Trump articles.

Feinstein? Same Democrat who pulled all those dirty tricks to discredit Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and employed an apparent Chinese spy on her staff for twenty years? Funny how the pattern repeats itself as news rolls out about the big bid to get Trump. Obviously, team Feinstein has had practice.

In a few days, as Nunes notes, more depositions are scheduled to become public, from Steele dossier assembler Christopher Steele and another operative. In light of this report, one can only watch it more closely,

