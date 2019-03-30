Another anti-Semite pops up to run with the Democrats for Senate: Valerie Plame

Seems that Rep. Ilhan Omar's "pioneering" on that sick front has drawn other anti-Semites to the party. Daniel Greenfield at Frontline has a report:

Just as the Dems were recovering from their anti-Semitism controversy with Rep. Omar, they've got an anti-Semitic bigot with name recognition running for Senate in New Mexico. It's yesterday's lefty heroine, Valerie Plame, covert secret agent and inspiration for James Bond who inspired one of the more unintentionally hilarious lefty Bush era movies (one that Aaron Sorkin would probably like to forget.) Plame was force to apologize after sharing on Twitter an anti-Semitic article from the UNZ Review entitled "America's Jews Are Driving America's Wars." The article stated that Jews "own the media," that they should wear labels while on national television, and that their beliefs were as dangerous as "a bottle of rat poison." Her initial response was: "First of all, calm down. Re-tweets don't imply endorsement. Yes, very provocative, but thoughtful. Many neocon hawks ARE Jewish." Funny how these scandals just "vanish" when they involve lefties.

And funnier still, a message seems to have gone out to the nation's anti-Semites that it's fine to return to the fold, joining the Democrats. Omar paved the way.

What's striking here is that it shows how multi-fold the anti-Semitism of the Democrats is now becoming.

Omar's variety, buttressed by her claims about Israeli treatment of Palestinians, is of the "confusion and resentment" developing world variety, probably picked up in a place like Somalia, where such resentments are common among the country's petty local intellectuals, given the failure of those states, especially in contrast to Israel and its success. They cloak their Jew-hatred in virtue-signaling about Palestinians and human rights, waving their torch through the boycott-divest-sanctions (BDS) movement, often claiming that their Jew-hate is merely "anti-Zionism."

Plame's has another feel to it — that of the old European elites, who've always leaned toward blaming the Jews for their own failures, too. Many eventually slid into national socialism, Aryan blond hair like Valerie's flying. It's an open train of anti-Semitism less often seen, but just as Jew-hating.

This goes to show that the anti-Semitism of the Democrats is taking on multiple forms. The failure of the House resolution against anti-Semitism, watered down with hate-talk of all sorts, treated equally, means in reality that Omar has gotten the gate open.

If Democrats don't nip this in the bud, they're going to see a slew of this garbage going on, ever new strains of the old Jew-hating virus. Since there's no sign they have any such intention of policing themselves, Republicans had better get it done for them the hard way.