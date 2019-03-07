Americans choose security not insanity

Americans are smart enough to know that border security benefits them long term in ways that the Green New Deal never could. If it comes down to a choice between a flawed proposal calling for elimination of air travel and 99 percent of cars – to name a few insanities – and protecting our sovereign borders against the continuing onslaught of drug, weapons, and human trafficking, the latest polling numbers show that the American people are never going to choose insanity over security.



According to a recent survey published by the Remington Research Group, President Trump’s border wall remains far more popular than the Democrat Party’s radical Green New Deal — and by a hefty margin.



The poll found that 51 percent of Americans would prefer the U.S. government to construct a border wall, while only 31 percent said the same about the Green New Deal. Border wall at Anapra, TX Photo credit: Dicklyon Notably, the disparity is even greater when Democrat respondents are excluded, because self-identified independents reported preferring a border wall to the Green New Deal by a 2-1 margin, while Republicans predictably expressed an overwhelming preference for the border wall.



Of course, those results are not terribly surprising, given the Green New Deal’s astronomical price tag — according to one recent study, the proposal would cost taxpayers as much as $93 trillion, or $600,000 per household.



As much as the American people love the environment, they don’t want to be taxed into oblivion — especially not for a radical program that aims to dictate what cars they can buy and what food they can eat. Over the last 40 years we have made dramatic improvements to the environment. Cars today are 90% cleaner than in the early 70's just to site one example.



By contrast, President Trump’s proposal to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border costs just $8 billion, and promises to quickly address the ongoing border security crisis that threatens to destroy our communities.



“The Green New Deal has presented an interesting situation for Democrats,” said Titus Bond, the president of Remington Research Group. “Democratic voters support this legislation, while the rest of the country overwhelmingly opposes it.”



“It will be intriguing to watch Democratic leaders and presidential hopefuls navigate this issue with their base while still appealing to mainstream voters,” Bond added.



Sadly, we already know the default position of the Democrat Party — radicals in Congress will continue trying advocate for proposals such as the Green New Deal that would result in a major redistribution of wealth and massive government-run programs.



Already, the Green New Deal has gained endorsements from some of the leading figures on the left, including leading 2020 presidential candidates such as Senators Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, Kirsten Gillibrand, Bernie Sanders, and Cory Booker.



"There are a lot of people out there pushing back against the Green New Deal, saying it is impractical, it is too expensive, it is all of this,” Booker said last month. “If we used to govern our dreams that way, we would have never gone to the Moon.”



Adjusted for inflation, though, the entire Apollo program only cost about $200 billion — much closer to the $8 billion President Trump needs to secure the border than it is to the $93 trillion Democrats say they need to stop the world from ending in 12 years.



For most Americans, however, the choice between security and insanity is crystal clear — taxpayers would rather invest $8 billion on a border wall than waste $93 trillion on a socialist scheme that will bankrupt our country.

Rose Tennent has been a prominent figure for twenty years as a syndicated conservative political talk show host. She is a frequent guest host for Sean Hannity’s Radio Show and is a regular guest on FOX NEWS. Rose has authored a book called “Thanking Our Soldiers.”