Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wants to raise taxes on us but refuses to pay her own

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is in hock to the Internal Revenue Service for $1,870 and still hasn't paid what she, through the company she founded, owes. As in, her "fair share."

According to Fox News:

Brook Avenue Press, a company she founded in 2012 to publish children's books in The Bronx, owes the state $1,870.36 in corporate taxes, public records show. The state slapped the company with a warrant on July 6, 2017, two months after Ocasio-Cortez announced her candidacy to run against Democratic incumbent Joe Crowley for the district that encompasses parts of Queens and The Bronx. The state requires businesses to pay a corporation tax on a sliding scale based on revenue. The minimum payment last year was $25. "The company probably got numerous letters from the state and probably ignored them," one New York City accountant theorized.

So like her fellow New Yorker Leona Helmsley, who went to jail for not paying her taxes, paying taxes is for "little people." But as Ocasio-Cortez informed us earlier, she's "the boss."

It's not even a high amount that she's thumbing her nose at, and on her congressional salary, she's easily got the money to pay it.

She just doesn't — which calls to mind what a hypocrite she is.

Her mom fled New York to avoid its punitive tax rate, and that didn't make a dent on her. Now she's calling for a 70% top rate in taxation on the "tippy top" of income-earners to pay for her "green new deal," which would hardly cover it if it were, God forbid, enacted, meaning that that tippy top she babbles about would soon extend down the food chain fast, meaning huge tax hikes for everyone.

But obviously, not her. It just goes to show how ignorant she is of how the world works — or, more likely, how she exempts herself from the lifestyles she would impose on others. She doesn't even pay her piddly taxes under the current regime.