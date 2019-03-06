Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tries to 'rebrand' rule of law at the border as 'racist'

In some remarkable rubberizing backflips, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is busy trying to "change the narrative" about border enforcement, to claim that it's entirely the work of racism. As if asking everyone to be follow the same set of rules in the name of one rule of law for everyone, is now 'racist.' Get a load of her tweets:

If we’re so concerned about implied tropes, why aren’t we concerned about this one?



Where was the concern last week when 26 Dems voted for a GOP amendment to expand ICE powers rooted in the racist + false trope that Latino immigrants are more dangerous than US born citizens? https://t.co/KNzRDWJH4z — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 6, 2019 Comade Ocasio-Cortez is still thinking about her "list." The border crisis of mass illegal crossings isn't a matter of Latinos being dangerous, (although cartel members who rape women who pay them to take them across and who have zero fear of the long arm of U.S. law would involve some good candidates). It's about rule of law. Shall we have an open border or shall we vet people who want to come here and allow them in through a legal process? Congress is the U.S. branch of government that sets legal immigration quotas, what I want to know is why she isn't working to expand them instead of encouraging break-ins as an immigration policy. Anyone who would break into a house would be called a burglar. How is that different from someone who breaks into another country and expects free stuff handed to them on a platter? It's as if Ocasio-Cortez wants the burglars, and anyone crossing her on this is a racist. This is truly twisted logic. As the estimable Seb Gorka tweeted in response: How about this “trope?”



Did you know 52% of ICE agents are Latino?



Of course you didn’t, you’re @AOC. You’re “Da Boss!”



Imbecile. https://t.co/0t14V7pWbQ https://t.co/DAwVrStIiT — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) March 6, 2019 If walls don’t work @AOC, I guess you live in a tent, right? https://t.co/rnGb1mvwS0 — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) March 6, 2019 Image credit: Caricature by Donkey Hotey, via Flickr // CC BY-SA 2.0