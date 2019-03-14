AFL-CIO savages Green New Deal, but still playing patsy for Dems

Big labor has come out swinging against the Green New Deal, with the AFL-CIO claiming the sweeping energy and economic reforms proposed by Sen. Ed Markey and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez could cause "immediate harm to millions" of union workers.

What remaining clout the largest organ of the labor movement still is able to wield in the Democratic Party is being mobilized in opposition to the Green New Deal. Jessica Chasmar writes in the Washington Times :

The largest federation of unions in the country sent a letter to Mr. Markey and Ms. Ocasio-Cortez last week, saying the Green New Deal resolution makes promises that are "not achievable or realistic." "We welcome the call for labor rights and dialogue with labor, but the Green New Deal resolution is far too short on specific solutions that speak to the jobs of our members and the critical sections of our economy," reads the March 8 letter, which was signed by 10 national labor unions on the AFL-CIO's Energy Committee.

Big Labor gets some points for understanding the obvious, which is well beyond the capacities of Sandy O and many other Dems. But still beyond their understanding is that their new natural home is the GOP and that the global warming fraud dooms industrial jobs when operationalized — that is too heretical, I guess.

Republican Sen. John Barrasso tweeted the letter on Monday, writing, "I agree with the AFL-CIO." Mr. Markey fired back with a tweet slamming the GOP's record on climate change. "We will continue to work and partner w/ @AFLCIO, who is right to say that 'doing nothing is not an option.' But until Republicans say that climate change is real, caused by humans, and demands action now, the only people they are in agreement with are Big Oil and the Koch brothers," the senator wrote.

So, the Democrats will continue to milk labor unions for campaign cash (paid for by deductions from members' paychecks) and ignore the interests of the small minority of union members who work in the private sector. In addition to their money, the continued fealty of private-sector unions to the Democrats helps prevent the party from being realistically seen as exclusively representing the interests of the government and its work force.

Joe Biden, who has received the enthusiastic support of the government employees in the Fire Fighters Union, the IAFF — part of the AFL-CIO — is so far managing to avoid taking a position on the GND, which will be a challenge going forward.