A very liberal 'fortunate son' named Beto

Wonder when that standard applies to Beto? It probably won't, because that's the way the media is.

Remember the son of a famous father, who went to private schools and lived the "priviliged life"? The left called him " Fortunate son " -- George W. Bush.

At the same time, is it relevant if he had a priviliged background or that he goes around the name of Beto rather than Robert?

Ruben Navarrette wrote an interesting column about all this:

He hasn’t earned it. I’ve distilled it down. And that’s basically the refrain I’ve heard from dozens of Latinos who -- unlike the media, which is run by white liberals who are fascinated by other white liberals -- refuse to go loco for Beto. They’re concerned that Robert Francis O’Rourke, who this week joined an already-crowded field of 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls, is trying to put one over on Latinos by tricking them into thinking he’s one of them. Or, at the very least, they think that his strategy, or that of his handlers, is to come across to Latinos as a simpatico who connects with them the way that Bill Clinton -- who writer Toni Morrison mischievously dubbed “our first black president” -- connected with African-Americans. At least until Barack Obama came along, and the Clinton machine tried, and failed, to destroy him. So is that the deal? Is O’Rourke aiming to become America’s first Latino president?

I don't know if he will, but we may find out soon.

Ruben is right that Beto is a phony, but it's his record that worries me.

Beto claims to be an independent thinker but can you name a major piece of legislation where he walked out on the Democrat Party? In other words, Beto was an automatic "yes or no" for anything that the Democrats needed in the House. Senator Manchin he is not!

Beto said during the campaign against Senator Ted Cruz that he worked with GOP members in the House. Really? What did he do? Nothing.

Not long ago, he had a great chance to stand out and represent the roughly half of Hispanics who oppose abortion. His vote and explanation was a standard Planned Parenthood talking point:

Today the House passed H.R. 36. The bill would impose a nationwide ban on abortion at 20 weeks even in the event that a pregnancy could pose serious harm to a woman’s health. I voted against this bill because I believe it would endanger the lives and health of women in Texasâ€Š -- â€Ša state that already struggles to provide access to reproductive health care for women and has the highest rate of maternal deaths in the developed world. The legislation is also a clear attempt to erode the landmark ruling in Roe v. Wade, which established a woman’s constitutional protection to a safe and legal abortion. More Americans than ever before, 69%, now oppose overturning Roe v. Wade.

Independent? Not really. From the NRA to impeachment to whatever, Beto is another liberal Texan who is pretending to be a moderate.

He can call himself "Beto" and pretend that he is a Mexican. He is not fooling me with his record, a rather leftist one to say the least.

And yes they'd talking about his white priviliged background if he was a Republican!

