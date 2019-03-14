There's a miasma of corruption around the Obamas, even now

Michelle Obama's got a heckuva political apparatus surrounding her even in President Obama's post-presidency, and it all comes with a strong odor of corruption:

CHICAGO – After being contacted by a former senior Obama administration official, the Chicago-area's top prosecutor last month requested that the city police turn over their investigation of an alleged attack on "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett to the FBI, according to texts and emails released by the Cook County State's Attorney's Office. Tina Tchen, who worked as former first lady Michelle Obama’s chief of staff during her time in the White House, first contacted Kim Foxx by text on Feb. 1 and said the actor's family had "concerns" about the investigation, according to the communications.

That's corrupt as heck. The political muscling of the Chicago cops (led by a black police chief, no less) from the Obama machinery suggests that the Obamas knew that the case was fraudy (much as the rest of us suspected from the start, given the odd circumstances of the claimed racial/anti-gay attack, in polar vortex weather, late at night, in left-wing Chicago), and thought that their buddies in the FBI would do a better job of covering for them, keeping the case alive. Those are the same FBI buddies who allowed Hillary Clinton to be questioned by FBI agents over her illegal private server with aides complicit in the act serving as lawyers (unprecedented) and the foofaraw about the case against her opening and shutting a couple times, each without incident. The same FBI that employed the likes of FBI lovebirds Peter Strzok and Lisa Page to cook up that "insurance plan" against the election of President Trump. There's no doubt that that Obamified agency has political players more interested in politics than law enforcement.

And the Chicago cops did a credible job blowing apart the scam and charging Smollett with filing false police reports and other crimes. Did Michelle Obama know this was coming and did her minion seek to protect him? He is a politically connected actor, given his mom's friendship with Angela Davis and other famous lefties. Did Michelle Obama want to keep the phony narrative going, about Smollett being the victim, for his sake and to whip up power for the Obama political machine, which thrives on this kind of divisive politics? Well, Obama sure did, given his behavior at Ferguson. So right now, that's what it sounds like.

Two days ago, another charge of Michelle Obama's aides meddling in racial issues, trying to whip up rage, came from Roseanne Barr, so that's a pretty interesting pattern. Here's what the now-fired star of the popular sitcom had to say just this week:

"She (Michelle) said, 'This tweet is unforgivable'," the disgraced actress said in an interview with The Sunday Times Magazine. "That's what I was told and I tend to believe it because the woman who fired me is now working with the Obamas at Netflix." Barr appeared to be referring to former ABC Entertainment president, Channing Dungey, who has since been hired by Netflix to work on original programming, including content from the Obamas' Higher Ground Productions.

So we've got Obama aides meddling in the Chicago hate-crime hoax and we've got Obama aides meddling in which television star should be seen...

They do seem to be all over the place. Here's another one, which might just be cut from the same cloth:

A former Georgetown University tennis coach who at one time was the instructor of First Lady Michelle Obama and her daughters was among the 50 people indicted this morning in a sweeping college admissions scandal. The bribery scheme, which allegedly also involved actresses Lori Laughlin and Felicity Huffman, entailed getting students admitted to some of the top schools in the country as recruited athletes - regardless of athletic ability - and helping those applicants cheat on their entrance exams. Gordon Ernst, who until last year was employed as the head coach of men’s and women’s tennis at Georgetown, was named in the bombshell indictment, along with long-time Yale women's soccer coach Rudy Meredith.

He, too, was an Obama aide of sorts, but the very radioactivity of the charges against him hasn't led to quite the bid to step forward as has the other two cases.

But cripe, it stinks of corruption, too. Was this guy involved in making tennis recommendations for Malia Obama to get into Harvard? Admittedly, she had a lot of legs up -- as a legacy kid, and the daughter of a president, and who knows, might have been a good student, although her public pot smoking suggests otherwise. But the fact that this guy is even in the picture, and the reality that Operation Varsity Blues showing the cheating of the elites to get into elite colleges, was likely just the tip of the iceberg to show how the elites rig the system, signals yet another ethics-challenged person in the Obama circle.

They're ethics-challenged, and they have a propensity to interfere.

One can only hope that more facts come out on this one.

The pattern with the Obama flunkies still operating like there's no end to the Obama presidency, is starting to get pretty clear.

Image credit: Sister Circle Live, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 3.0