Will Islam be the downfall of Western civilization?

Persia was one of the greatest empires on Planet Earth and one the of the most civilized nations until she was infected with Islam and suffered a slow death. It should be noted that Islam was imposed on an enlightened Persian people some 1,400 years ago, and it was always viewed as an invader. My concern with Persia has somewhat subsided. Over 1,400 years of darkness is reaching its inevitable end. People on the mountaintops are clearly discerning the rays of the new sun that inevitably will chase away the gloom of Islam. I see Persia rising from the ashes, and Iranians by the tens of thousands have either left Islam or are on their way out. The remaining task is to expel the agents of Islamic terror in Iran: the Islamic Republic.

However, I am not optimistic about the health and continuation of Western civilization and my adopted home, the United States, both of which have put themselves on the path to extinction with the help of Islam's useful idiots, Islam apologists, Islam-enablers, and their collaborators: the liberal media, Hollywood celebrities, university professors, and politicians. Every American should be ashamed when our elected officials anywhere call Islam a "religion of peace," because this is appeasement, if not an outright lie. We, the people, elect our leaders, and we hold them accountable to be honorable and faithful to their oath of office. When the people's representatives downplay the deadliest threat to everything we cherish, they not only legitimize Islam, but also confuse the rest of the uninformed population with a false belief and information. Therefore, politicians, while using political correctness to advance their own lofty agenda, expedite the demise of our civilization. I see America and even Canada, in thirty years or so, becoming a war zone if we don't stop Islamic ideology from advancing and identify it for what it truly is. If we ignore these warnings, the future of America will not be so bright and ultimately, like Persia, will suffer a slow death. This is historical fact, not fiction. I have seen what Islam has done to the country of my birth. The civilized Western world will either face this new reality now or hand it over to future generations, to include their loved ones. Persians underestimated the power and dedication of the newly formed Islamic ideology of hate and violence by the desert-dwellers 1,400 years ago. An unexpected unorthodox attack on the Persian army caused it to fall into the hands of the butchers of Islam, and eventually, the culture of death prevailed and the era of Islamic terrorism began. Americans need to learn from Persian experience and become more vigilant. We must always learn from history. America's founding fathers did not believe they had written a perfect document or that they had created a flawless form of government, and they accepted that the world a hundred or two hundred years in the future would probably be quite different from the one they lived in. To contain the evolution of knowledge and experience and changing needs, they provided the means to amend the Constitution in Article V. Freedom is fragile. Anything that protects freedom can also become an Achilles heel for those blessed with freedom. This is because freedom always entails the unfortunate ability to use one's rights to destroy the freedoms and rights of others. People can use the protections afforded them by the Constitution to inflict great harm to those who live within the law. We know that this is the main argument against the Second Amendment. In the interest of impartiality, the authors of the Constitution did not define what constitutes a religion. Presently, a plethora of sects, cults, and orders, all claiming to be religion, cover the length and the breadth of the land. So long as these "religions" minister to the legitimate spiritual needs of their congregations without threatening the rights of others, there is no reason for concern. However, when one or more of these claimants strive to undermine the very Constitution that protects them in order to impose their belief and way of life, serious problems arise. The framers never envisioned that their magnificent document, the U.S. Constitution, which protects our lives, would someday become the downfall of America by protecting Islam, the greatest threat to humanity!