Transgender males finish first and second in CT girls state high school track championships

High school juniors Terry Miller and Andraya Yearwood are biological boys but compete as girls. They have dominated in their sport for two years, with both being ranked nationally in the top 10 for their event.

Two Connecticut transgendered high school athletes finished first and second in the girls 55 yard dash at the state championship meet earlier this month.

If they competed as boys, they wouldn't have a prayer. But for those who wonder how their participation as girls is justified, the athletes have the perfect response.

Men and women are the same.

Daily Caller:

A sympathetic segment on ABC’s “Good Morning America” in June 2018 described the two runners as “dominating the competition” at the outdoor state championships earlier that month. In that interview, Miller argued that female runners should work harder, rather than complaining about unfairness, when forced to compete against male athletes who identify as transgender. Yearwood acknowledged being stronger than female runners to the AP, but compared it to advantages other athletes might have from perfecting their form or doing extra training sessions. “One high jumper could be taller and have longer legs than another, but the other could have perfect form, and then do better,” Yearwood told the AP. “One sprinter could have parents who spend so much money on personal training for their child, which in turn, would cause that child to run faster.”

Yes, they refuse to acknowledge any differences between the sexes. When one is asked to justify the unjustifiable, you can expect all sorts of silly, stupid things said in defense. Transgender advocates pretend to believe them and the media pretends to play along.

With all this pretending, you would think somehow, somewhere, reality would intrude on these fantasies. It won't. Parents, desperate to have their child stand out from the crowd, are forcing their children into gender roles they were not born to. When I was a kid, parents would one-up their neighbors by buying their kids expensive toys. I remember one neighbor's parents bought their child an electric mini-car. It was a huge hit in the neighborhood. Today, they slap a dress on their boy-child and feminize him. It's child abuse.

Will there ever come a tipping point where this idiocy is exposed? It may be coming next year at the Olympics. Transgendered athletes will compete for the first time. Whether they win medals or not, they are taking slots meant for women. We may finally get an honest debate about this subject - or, at least it will be honest for the first time for transgender activists who continue to insist up is down, black is white, and men are actually women.