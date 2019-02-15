The Ocasio-Omar-Tlaib triumvirate: The new face of the Democratic Party

The impending demise of the Democratic Party would be a thing of joy to behold if we could be certain that its end is actually near. It should be. Any Democrat who thinks the abolition of air travel, all use of fossil fuels (cars), and the mandated retrofitting of every building in America are legitimate, doable transformations of every aspect of American life is a moonbat of inexplicable proportions. In short, such people are delusional. All of the declared Democrat candidates for president in 2020 have endorsed this bit of nonsense. They are apparently unaware that fossil fuels are the engine of modern life and that it is capitalism, capitalism alone, that has provided human beings with a quality of life unknown before the discovery of oil and the innovations of its many uses that have made life on Earth safer and more comfortable for multi-millions of people. Never before capitalism were humans more innovative, more self-starting, more free and independent. The phenomenal success of capitalism is the result of the Founders' dream: a nation of self-starters, free to make their own way, to provide for themselves and their families in their own way. Only with the liberty prescribed by our Constitution could the United States have become the global economic powerhouse it is. That liberty, that freedom to choose one's own path, that independent spirit that built this nation is what the Democratic Party of today means to destroy. The party of JFK has been transformed into the party of Stalin and Mao. Ocasio-Cortez's ridiculous Green New Deal is the highlight of the latest incarnation of the Democratic Party. These people, Ocasio-Cortez and those who have signed on to her crackpot "proposal," are certifiably insane.

Those of us of a certain age know only too well about the dumbing down of our educational system. We've seen it with our own eyes as our children and grandchildren have systematically been uneducated and indoctrinated with leftist propaganda. The Marxist powers that have controlled academia for three decades have seen to it that the truth of American history is not taught; a perversion of it is inculcated along with the hoax of man-made global warming so that young people actually believe that their country was founded on racism alone and that humans are responsible for the climate changes on a planet billions of years old, a planet on which humans are a mere blip. Enter the egregiously ignorant of all things economic Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez; the even more clueless Ilhan Omar, the Muslim Somali who is so comfortable and self-assured with her vicious anti-Semitism; and Rashida Tlaib, also a Muslim who self-identifies as a Palestinian. Like Ocasio-Cortez, these two others hate Jews and Israel. These three women are the now the face of the Democratic Party, and Pelosi is letting it happen; she is putting them up front and in our faces. She is embracing their unmitigated moonbattery and blatant anti-Americanism! The American left has finally and overtly gone full socialist. If there are Democrats who oppose this massive shift to the radical left, where are they? Who are they? If they exist, they are cowards (as so many Republicans are cowards), afraid to buck the silly policies of these three constitutionally illiterate women. Their elevation to positions of power is a sad commentary on political awareness of voters in their districts. (Ocasio-Cortez won with 16,000 votes, one quarter of the registered voters in her district.) Ocasio-Cortez , Omar, and Tlaib as new members of the House are the latest wake-up call as to who and what the American left has become: fully Marxist, socialist, Alinskyite. They are either a treacherous danger to America or the tipping point that will shock enough of the American people who still know that socialism and communism are evil. Like Obama, they mean to transform us into an energyless socialist utopia of their imaginations, but we are a nation of freedom-loving individuals with a reverence for liberty and the comforts capitalism has provided for us all. We are not a collection of victim groups who seek to be taken care of by a tyrannical, all-powerful government. Omar, who knows nothing about American history, on Wednesday felt thoroughly comfortable attacking Eliot Abrams, special envoy to Venezuela, by rudely painting him as a supporter of genocide and other crimes decades in the past. She was reading, so one cannot help but wonder who wrote her despicable script. She also supports Iran's threatened war on Israel. Have the Democrats wagered that their overt anti-Semitism will keep black Americans in their camp? What explains their acceptance and defense of these women's outrageous statements? As long as Ocasio-Cortez, Omar, and Tlaib are the new faces of the Democratic Party, Trump will easily win re-election in 2020. The American people are not nearly as stupid as our "betters" in D.C. think we are. Millions more than voted for the man in 2016 are now supremely cognizant of Trump's many successes: black and Hispanic unemployment at an all-time low, a booming economy benefiting millions of workers, trade equalization, NATO paying its bills, and an energized pride in America as the beacon of freedom for the world. The left would have us all think the U.S. is a blight upon the planet when in fact we are the gift that keeps on giving to the rest of the world, which is why people from everywhere risk everything to come here. This toxic triumvirate of ignorance, bigotry, and intolerance needs to be exposed as the threat to America it is, that the Democratic Party is. Thomas Paine wrote, "It is the duty of the patriot to protect its country from its government." We would be wise to take this prescription to heart.