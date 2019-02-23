The elderly gentleman wearing a MAGA cap

I dropped my wife Mary off at the door of Walmart, parked, and waited for her in the car. An elderly white-haired gentleman and his wife exited Walmart, pushing a shopping cart filled with groceries. The gentleman was wearing a bright red MAGA cap. Considering that leftists are punching, beating, and pushing to the ground anyone, including seniors, caught wearing a MAGA cap, I was struck by the gentleman's bold body language. Clearly, he did not give a hoot who disliked him supporting our president's mission.

I thought, this guy is old-school, a throwback to a time when men took pride in behaving manly, standing up for what they believe. I got out of my car and approached the gentleman and his wife while they were loading groceries into their car. I said, "Thank you, sir, for wearing that hat." He replied, "That's what the Constitution is for." Then he gave me a military salute. I replied, "Amen, brother" and saluted him back. As I walked away, I thought, "In these crazy times, in which manliness is deemed toxic and so many politicians are cautiously walking on politically correct eggshells, it was great to meet a real man who was unafraid, willing to defiantly stand up for his convictions and his country." America desperately needs more real men like the gentleman at Walmart wearing a MAGA cap. Lloyd Marcus, The Unhyphenated American

