The Democrats: A party without borders

There is a significant risk for politicians endorsing Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's "Green New Deal," which is the belief that the earth is getting warmer because of greenhouse gases produced by man. Democrats like Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, Cory Booker, and Kirsten Gillibrand have endorsed Cortez's plan and are betting their political futures that Americans will find the plan's benefits worth the hardships surrounding the changes needed to be made. Changes that require a complete overhaul of America's infrastructure and energy source and cost trillions of dollars more than the entire U.S. economy can afford. It would be one thing for Democrats to alter America's lifestyle forever to avert a real and present danger to the planet and quite another to destroy the thriving U.S. economy to advance a political and personal agenda. But with a plan like Cortez's GND, there is much more at stake for the overall Democratic party.

In their race to full-blown socialism, the fringe elements within the Democratic party have managed to drag the weak Democratic establishment leadership down with them. But Democrats must know that they have brought this plague upon themselves and in an ironic twist, their belief in open borders for the country has translated into an open border for their party. A party that has lost its identity and seems to have no boundaries concerning decency or what it means to be a Democrat. Their recent insane policies such as disregarding due process and automatically believing the woman, supporting a baseless charade of an investigation against a legally elected President, and abortion on demand are coming home to roost. Cortez's GND is just another step toward the self-destruction of the Democratic party. With each new ridiculous leftist policy, voters have become desensitized to the absurd, and the needle moves another notch toward the left. Republicans, on the other hand, would do well to observe what happens to a party without borders. That not standing one's ground on conservative issues, not keeping campaign promises or following mandates that brought you to office, is equivalent and just as harmful as not having any substance or boundaries. It is not empty hyperbole to say that Cortez's GND has jumped the shark and has exposed a severe weakness in today's society. A nation that does not honor its borders, does not protect the lives of the innocent, and does not follow the rule of law is a nation in decay and heading straight toward destruction from within.