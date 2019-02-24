Thank-you, Grandma DiFi

Some people are going mad over the-so called encounter between Senator Feinstein and some children who came by to talk about energy.

Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein pulled rank Friday when a group of kids tried to school her on climate change. After the group sought her support for the Green New Deal, the 85-year-old senior senator from California let them know she wasn't about to be bossed around by a bunch of youngsters. "You know what’s interesting about this group?," Feinstein said, in an interaction that was captured on video. "I’ve been doing this for 30 years. I know what I’m doing. “You come in here, and you say it has to be my way or the highway. I don’t respond to that,” Feinstein continued. “I’ve gotten elected, I just ran. I was elected by almost a million-vote plurality. And I know what I’m doing. So you know, maybe people should listen a little bit.”

Twitter screen grab

Thank you, Senator Feinstein. Glad to see that there are still adults in that party!

For way too long, the left has been using children to promote their policies, from DACA to green energy to gun control to telling us that the polar bears will die from global warming. We are seeing that down at the US-Mexico border where children are used to promote open borders.

Finally, someone in the Democrat Party has reminded kids that they should listen rather than lecture.

It's great to see young people involved in politics. However, they need to be reminded that some grandmothers don't like opinionated brats or the adults that put them up to this.

