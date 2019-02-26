Study: Green New Deal would cost $94.4 trillion

A new study by the American Action Forum says that the Green New Deal being pushed by radical socialists in the Democratic Party would cost American taxpayers $94.4 trillion over ten years, or about $600,000 per household.

Some of the estimates made by the AAF are conservative.

Washington Free Beacon:

The American Action Forum study offers a conservative estimate of the costs of providing every resident in the country a federal job with benefits, "adequate" housing, "healthy food," and health care. Though Democratic socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's (D., N.Y.) plan is vague on specifics, it calls for the "economic transformation" of the United States, a complete overhaul of transportation systems, and retrofitting every single building. A supplemental document explaining the plan, since deleted from her website after it was widely mocked on social media, called for economic security for everyone, even those "unwilling to work," the elimination of air travel, and "farting cows." However, the American Action Forum was able to calculate estimates for several items the plan does propose, including guaranteed green housing, universal health care, and food security. Estimates of specific goals identified in the Green New Deal would cost each household in America between $36,100 and $65,300 every year.

The estimates are based on the goals laid out in Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's plan that she has since deleted from her website. But does anyone doubt that these goals are not shared by all socialists?

The American Action Forum calculated guaranteed green housing would cost between $1.6 trillion and $4.2 trillion; a federal jobs guarantee between $6.8 trillion and $44.6 trillion; a net zero emissions transportation system between $1.3 trillion and $2.7 trillion; a low-carbon electricity grid for $5.4 trillion; and "food security" for $1.5 billion. Enough high-speed rail "to make air travel unnecessary," would cost roughly $1.1 to $2.5 trillion. Universal Health Care, or a Medicare-for-all type plan, would cost $36 trillion over 10 years, totaling $260,000 per household in the United States. Many of the figures are conservative estimates. For instance, researchers assumed obtaining a low-carbon electricity grid would require no new construction of transmission assets, when in actuality, such a grid would require new infrastructure.

Currently, there aren't enough democratic socialists in Congress to push this fantastical plan through. But I hearken back to the early 1970s, when the conservative movement was just beginning to pick up steam. A decade later, conservatives were in power and dominating the political landscape.

Socialism can't happen here? I beg to differ. It's already happening. The socialists are emboldened, thinking their time has arrived, and are becoming increasingly well funded and attracting more and more acolytes. The stigma attached to socialism is fading rapidly as memories of the oppression and economic failure of socialism during the heyday of communism fade.

Donald Trump has embraced the issue of fighting socialism. Democrats are trying to assure the voters that much of what they propose is not socialism and, besides, socialism shouldn't frighten us. But five years, ten years down the road, Democrats could be singing a different tune.

Unless they are stopped now, the United States could be a different country in a matter of just a decade or two.