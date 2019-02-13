When exactly was Kamala Harris smoking pot and listening to Snoop Dogg?

Q: They say you oppose legalizing weed.

KAMALA HARRIS: That's not true.

Q: I know.

HARRIS: And look, I joke about it — half-joking — half my family’s from Jamaica. Are you kidding me?



...



Q: Have you ever smoked?

HARRIS: I have. pic.twitter.com/dABtHKPGUG

Aside from Harris's stereotype about Jamaicans, what stands out even more is her obvious lying about at least one detail just past the 38th minute of The Root's posted version of the video here:

Charlamagne tha God: What was you listening to when you was high? What was on? What's on with me? (Deejay known as) DJEnvy: Was it Snoop? Kamala Harris: Oh, my goodness, (near-giggle) yeah, Snoop. (another nod and a near-giggle) Definitely Snoop, uh hunh. (More lolling around with a pause) Tupac. For sure. For sure.

The earlier passage, around the 37th minute of the video, which is posted in the tweet above, shows Harris admitting and giggling that she smoked pot in college, something she says "yes" to doing upon Charlamagne tha God's query.

So she smoked pot and listened to Snoop Dogg and Tupac Shakur supposedly when she was in college — except that those rappers weren't around when Harris was in college in the late mid-1980s.

As the Washington Examiner and Wikipedia point out, she was a deputy district attorney in the Alameda County district attorney's office when Tupac released his first album in 1991 and Snoop released his in 1993.

So either she smoked pot in college and listened to someone else, or else she smoked pot and listened to Snoop Dogg while she was throwing black kids in jail for pot offenses. Either way, she's a phony who wants to prove she's a big fan of ghetto hip music that famously degrades women (and Snoop's early music pioneered the calling of women "bs and whs") in order to win some votes, or worse still, she was sitting there in the D.A.'s office, not college, and smoking pot and listening to Snoop as she shipped young black pot offenders to jail.

The Washington Examiner's Tiana Lowe reports this string of doings from Harris's career right about the time she was grooving to Snoop Dogg and Tupac rapping about the hos and toking those joints:

Harris opposed Proposition 19 in 2010, which would have legalized recreational marijuana. "Spending two decades in court rooms, Harris believes that drug selling harms communities," her campaign manager told local reporters at the time. "Harris supports the legal use of medicinal marijuana but does not support anything beyond that." But her opposition to marijuana didn't just inform her campaign policies. As California's attorney general, she also allowed the federal government to crack down on legal medicinal dispensaries. She refused to join other states' efforts to remove marijuana from the Drug Enforcement Administration's list of most dangerous substances, leading the marijuana lobby to back a pro-pot Republican candidate during her re-election. As much as Harris may try to bill herself as smart on crime rather than tough on crime, Harris increased convictions of drug dealers from 56 percent to 74 percent within just three years while she was a district attorney. Harris also tightened loopholes in bail and drug programs, resulting in more prison time for drug offenders.

No matter which way this is played, Harris comes out a phony. No wonder her former boyfriend and political maker, Willie Brown, now thinks, for other reasons, that "she's stepped in it."