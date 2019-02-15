Sign the border deal and take the issue to 2020

President Trump has every right to be irritated with people who hate him so much that they can't remember when President Obama told us we had "a humanitarian crisis" on the border. President Trump should sign the current bill and concentrate in two areas:

1) Take the money and start building the wall. As I understand it, they are already building a wall, so keep going. After that, take a few trips to the border this year and update voters on the progress of the construction. 2020 will be very different. In 2018, you saw a Democratic Party united around their dislike of President Trump and the perfect storm of the first midterm election. In 2020, we will see a Democratic Party with a terrible identity problem, from health care to green energy. They will probably have to deal with well funded leftist primary challengers forcing current members of Congress to avoid the generalities of 2018. And the face of the party will be either former VP Biden putting out fires from unhappy leftists or Senator Harris explaining why she wants do away with private health insurance. The Democrats now own the "there is no crisis" on the border narrative. I hope that President Trump reminds their constituents of it.