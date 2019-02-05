Senate Dems block bill requiring medical care for abortion survivors

Yesterday, Republican Senator Ben Sasse introduced a bill, the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act ( S. 130 ), that would require the provision of medical services to babies born alive after attempted killing of them in utero, and sought "unanimous consent" – a Senate procedure to substitute for a vote on measures regarded as non-controversial – but the Democrats found a hatchet woman to prevent that, while sparing her colleagues from individually voting in favor of infanticide. Kimberly Leonard reports in the Washington Examiner :

The Democratic Party seems to be willing to protect not just late-term abortions, but killing of babies who survive the attempt on their lives. Governor Ralph Northam's cold-blooded explanation of allowing parents and doctors to discuss whether or not to finish off the victim, as part of the bill sponsored by Democrat Kathy Tran, shocked most people who heard about it – those who don't rely on the mainstream media.

Mitch McConnell seems on board, so Murray's move will not exempt her Senate colleagues from taking a position on infanticide. They will have to choose between unquestioning support for the abortion industry and the protection of the life of an innocent baby already born. Given the fact that only a tiny minority of Americans support third-trimester abortions (13% most recently), they are identifying themselves as part of a fringe group.

Murray said in objecting to the call for unanimous consent the U.S. already had laws against infanticide, and accused Sasse of misrepresenting the purpose of his legislation.

"You're either for babies or you're defending infanticide," Sasse said before the vote. "That's literally what this bill is about."

Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., rejected the motion to pass the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, authored by Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., and co-sponsored by other Republicans. Sasse had sought to pass the bill via unanimous consent, meaning that one senator could stop it by objecting.

Senate Democrats on Monday blocked an effort to pass legislation clarifying that babies who survive attempted abortions must receive medical care.

The Democratic Party seems to be willing to protect not just late-term abortions, but killing of babies who survive the attempt on their lives. Governor Ralph Northam's cold-blooded explanation of allowing parents and doctors to discuss whether or not to finish off the victim, as part of the bill sponsored by Democrat Kathy Tran, shocked most people who heard about it – those who don't rely on the mainstream media.

Yesterday, Republican Senator Ben Sasse introduced a bill, the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act (S. 130), that would require the provision of medical services to babies born alive after attempted killing of them in utero, and sought "unanimous consent" – a Senate procedure to substitute for a vote on measures regarded as non-controversial – but the Democrats found a hatchet woman to prevent that, while sparing her colleagues from individually voting in favor of infanticide. Kimberly Leonard reports in the Washington Examiner:

Senate Democrats on Monday blocked an effort to pass legislation clarifying that babies who survive attempted abortions must receive medical care. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., rejected the motion to pass the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, authored by Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., and co-sponsored by other Republicans. Sasse had sought to pass the bill via unanimous consent, meaning that one senator could stop it by objecting. "You're either for babies or you're defending infanticide," Sasse said before the vote. "That's literally what this bill is about." Murray said in objecting to the call for unanimous consent the U.S. already had laws against infanticide, and accused Sasse of misrepresenting the purpose of his legislation.



Thumbs up or thumbs down on newborns surviving? (via Pixabay)

Mitch McConnell seems on board, so Murray's move will not exempt her Senate colleagues from taking a position on infanticide. They will have to choose between unquestioning support for the abortion industry and the protection of the life of an innocent baby already born. Given the fact that only a tiny minority of Americans support third-trimester abortions (13% most recently), they are identifying themselves as part of a fringe group.