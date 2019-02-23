Roger Stone and his supporters have been completely silenced

On February 21, federal judge Amy Berman Jackson completely restricted Roger Stone's ability to speak publicly about his case. Stone had published an Instagram post with what appeared to be the crosshairs drawn behind her head. Stone claims that it was a Celtic cross. Whether it was crosshairs, a Celtic cross, or a Gnostic cross, Stone should have known that the judge would be looking for any excuse to silence him completely. What is extremely troubling about her gag order is that she is attempting to gag "spokespersons, family members or even 'many volunteers'."

I am a volunteer making statements on behalf of Roger Stone. Judge Amy Berman Jackson may believe that her black robe makes her some kind of high priestess. I do not write under a pseudonym, and I am available if Judge Berman Jackson would like to speak to me. I may be mistaken, but I believe that citizens of the United States still have the right to speak their minds. If Stone is foolish enough to violate this gag order, he may be looking forward to several months in solitary confinement. Judge Amy Berman Jackson had Paul Manafort arrested, and he spent 23 hours a day in solitary. While Stone and his supporters are gagged, the Deep State media will be free to distort everything surrounding the case. News reports routinely refer to the hacking of the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton's campaign staff. Thirty-year National Security Agency veteran William Binney claims that reports of Russia election meddling are nothing more than propaganda. John McAfee, a pioneer in computer security and founder of the McAfee anti-virus company, also claims that these reports of Russian hacking are inaccurate. Yet the Deep State media continue to report this as a fact. Talking heads like Jake Tapper can suggest that Stone will enjoy his imprisonment: "He might like it." Will Tapper make a similar joke about Jussie Smollet's possible imprisonment? Media coverage can do more than just taint a jury. Stone has been unable to go out in public without being harassed or having his life threatened. The students at Covington Catholic High School received death threats and were threatened with expulsion because of biased media reporting. In addition to the Deep State media, the government has been doing its best to taint a jury. The arrest of Roger Stone was engineered to provide maximum media attention. Stone's lawyer has information that suggests that Robert Mueller's lead investigator, Andrew Weissmann, sent CNN a heads-up in advance of the raid. Stone's attorneys have asked both the House and Senate Judiciary Committees to investigate how someone could have obtained a sealed grand jury indictment. CNN continues to deny that it was informed about the raid. Anderson Cooper, sounding more convincing than Jussie Smollett, claimed that Congressman Collins's suggestion that CNN had prior notice "should be beyond ridiculous." Cooper asserted, "Truth is, we got the scoop through good old shoe-leather reporting and a little luck. No tip-off — just hard work." Somehow, CNN knew there would be this ridiculously excessive show of force rather that a request for Stone to present himself at a courthouse at a reasonable time of day. The CNN crew was also allowed on a street that had been blocked off. The arrest of Roger Stone was not an insignificant operation. It certainly cost the taxpayers several hundred thousand dollars and took place during a government shutdown. If the head of the FBI did not know about it, he is either not in charge of the FBI or so incompetent that he has no business in that position. If FBI director Christopher Wray approved of this raid, it would indicate that the Deep State is still in complete control of the FBI. John Dietrich is a freelance writer and the author of The Morgenthau Plan: Soviet Influence on American Postwar Policy (Algora Publishing). He has a Master of Arts degree in international relations from St. Mary’s University. He is retired from the Defense Intelligence Agency and the Department of Homeland Security. Photo credit: U.S. Courts.