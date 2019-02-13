Republicans should never pay attention to advice from journalists and other Democrats on how to campaign

Two Associated Press journalists, Catherine Lucey and Jonathan Lemire, wrote that President Trump has risks in his 2020 effort at re-election because some of his themes will be exactly what he ran on in 2016.

As President Donald Trump prepares to meet North Korea's Kim Jong Un for a second time, he's out to replicate the suspenseful buildup, make-or-break stakes and far-flung rendezvous of their first encounter. The reality star American president will soon learn if the sequel, on this matter and many others, can compete with the original. In his third year in office, Trump is starting to air some reruns. Trump is headed into fresh negotiations with North Korea, is still pushing for his long-promised U.S.-Mexico border wall and is considering a new round of tax cuts. The focus on his greatest hits in part reflects Trump's desire to fulfill campaign promises and energize voters for his 2020 re-election campaign. But it's not without risks. "The danger is the public starts recognizing this is Groundhog Day," said presidential historian Douglas Brinkley. "You keep thinking there is a win and there is no win. It's not clear Trump is scoring durable history points."

My guess is that most of us Trump-supporters never expected that he would accomplish everything in his first two years, but he sure has had tremendous success, much more than Obama did during his eight years. I have trouble coming up with anything that Obama did in eight years that made the U.S. economy stronger or that made the U.S. stronger overseas and the world safer.

The AP writers give a few examples and show their disrespect for Trump by labeling him a reality star. I am sure no one at the AP put the title "community organizer" in front of Obama's name when they were bending over to support him every step of the way, no matter what policies he advocated or dictatorially implemented.

The writers wonder if the North Korea sequel will be as good as the first. It is a shame that journalists and other Democrats won't admit how fantastic it is that Trump's policy of threatening Kim Jong-un caused him to stop publicly testing their missiles and threatening Japan, South Korea and us. There is no indication that Kim Jong-un will risk testing how serious Trump is by shooting off his missiles. I think that continuing to show progress on North Korea is a great issue since previous presidents did so little to deter North Korea.

Then he says it will be a rerun on the border wall. The writers must know that it is Democrats who are obstructing the wall even though they have voted for barriers before. I believe that the public can see who is trying to get the job done and who demagogues the issue. It is the Democrats who will have trouble defending their position in 2020, not Trump.

Trump delivered on the tax cuts and is shooting for more. The tax cuts and reduction of regulations gave the U.S. economy the greatest economic growth since 2005 (something the "experts" said was impossible). Again, lower taxes are a great issue for Trump to run on, and it will be fun watching Democrats say they want to take more money for the government instead of allowing it to flow through the economy.

I wonder if the writers notice that Democrats have run for decades on the same issues. Everything they push for is bigger government. They always play the race, sex, homophobe, and xenophobe cards. They have promised to help minorities, and what they propose is always to give them stuff instead of giving them the opportunity to move up the economic ladder. Don't the writers worry that "the danger is the public starts recognizing this is Groundhog Day"?

The Democrats call themselves progressive, but there is absolutely nothing progressive about moving toward bigger government, socialism, and more dependence on government. They should be called the regressive and oppressive party, because it is backward to look at socialism and believe that is the proper path toward prosperity. Their policies would destroy the United States.

Does anyone think Trump should listen to advice from journalists on how to run his campaign? They always advise Republicans what they have to do to win, and it is always to move toward Democrat policies. It is a shame so many Republicans fall for their fake concern. They will not vote for anyone with an "R" behind his name no matter how far left he goes.

I find what the Wall Street Journal reports to be both humorous and exhausting daily, especially on its news pages. In Tuesday's paper, they had an article titled "Democrats Risk Ceding Political Center."

I wonder: when and where in the last couple of decades have Democrat policies been anywhere near the center?

Obamacare was pushing toward single-payer, which is extreme left, and that was Obama's major accomplishment. Nothing about the climate change issue is in the middle. The Paris Climate accord would have destroyed us. Massive regulations and high taxes are not middle of the road.

It is a shame that a significant number of WSJ's news articles are opinion pieces lobbying for Democrats. They are not at all different from CNN, MSNBC, and the NYT.

Can anyone spot the policies pushed by Obama, Hillary, Pelosi, Schumer, Durbin, or the current cabal of leftists running that indicates that they care about the center? The problem is that the media, including the WSJ, writes articles seeking to mislead the public by making Democrats appear to be moderate and reasonable.