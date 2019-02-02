Ralph Northam kicks off terrible start to Black History Month

In the picture spread, a figure who is allegedly the governor is seen along with another student dressed in outrageously racist garb. One is wearing quintessential blackface, while the other is in a full Ku Klux Klan ensemble. But a Democrat politician being racist when he was campaigning on anti-racism platforms? It couldn't be...

The public nightmare isn't over yet for Virginia's Governor Ralph Northam. After he found himself broiled over his support for an abortion bill that was shocking even for pro-abortionists, on Friday, he learned that his public image is beyond repair after photographs from his medical school yearbook hit the internet.

It's not quite the way I imagined Black History Month to kick off. I am left wondering: was Ralphie the one in the blackface or the KKK hood?

Imagine for a moment that it was a Republican politician displayed in this sort of full frontal racism. Would the entire GOP be accused of being just off frame in the photo? Would media figures somehow find a way to make it President Trump's responsibility? Sort of like when an accusation is made about a possible hate crime , and top Republican leaders find themselves de facto accomplices?

Democratic voters have forgiven worse, like Hillary Clinton calling youthful black offenders " super predators " and pushing legislation that directly led to a 700% increase in incarceration rates for minorities. Her career didn't end over her life-destroying intolerance, and her actions were much more recent than Ralph's old yearbook photos. But times have changed, and the Democrats have been trying really hard to scrub their racist past from history.

It's a pretty bold assumption that he thinks he may hold on to his governorship while top Democratic super-PAC heads, 2020 presidential candidates, and activist groups are calling for his immediate resignation . Perhaps he's hoping his unyielding desire to push abortion limits to their conceivable max will be a fair trade to overlook decades-old documented racist behavior.

I am deeply sorry for the decision I made to appear as I did in this photo and for the hurt that decision caused then and now. This behavior is not in keeping with who I am today and the values I have fought for throughout my career in the military, in medicine and in public service. But I want to be clear, I understand how this decision shakes Virginians' faith in that commitment. I recognize that it will take time and serious effort to heal the damage this conduct has caused. I am ready to do that important work. The first step is to offer my sincerest apology and to state my absolute commitment to living up to the expectations Virginians set for me when they elected me to be their governor.

The public nightmare isn't over yet for Virginia's Governor Ralph Northam. After he found himself broiled over his support for an abortion bill that was shocking even for pro-abortionists, on Friday, he learned that his public image is beyond repair after photographs from his medical school yearbook hit the internet.

In the picture spread, a figure who is allegedly the governor is seen along with another student dressed in outrageously racist garb. One is wearing quintessential blackface, while the other is in a full Ku Klux Klan ensemble. But a Democrat politician being racist when he was campaigning on anti-racism platforms? It couldn't be...

Alas, Governor Northam issued this statement on Friday evening:

I am deeply sorry for the decision I made to appear as I did in this photo and for the hurt that decision caused then and now. This behavior is not in keeping with who I am today and the values I have fought for throughout my career in the military, in medicine and in public service. But I want to be clear, I understand how this decision shakes Virginians' faith in that commitment. I recognize that it will take time and serious effort to heal the damage this conduct has caused. I am ready to do that important work. The first step is to offer my sincerest apology and to state my absolute commitment to living up to the expectations Virginians set for me when they elected me to be their governor.

It's a pretty bold assumption that he thinks he may hold on to his governorship while top Democratic super-PAC heads, 2020 presidential candidates, and activist groups are calling for his immediate resignation. Perhaps he's hoping his unyielding desire to push abortion limits to their conceivable max will be a fair trade to overlook decades-old documented racist behavior.

Democratic voters have forgiven worse, like Hillary Clinton calling youthful black offenders "super predators" and pushing legislation that directly led to a 700% increase in incarceration rates for minorities. Her career didn't end over her life-destroying intolerance, and her actions were much more recent than Ralph's old yearbook photos. But times have changed, and the Democrats have been trying really hard to scrub their racist past from history.

Imagine for a moment that it was a Republican politician displayed in this sort of full frontal racism. Would the entire GOP be accused of being just off frame in the photo? Would media figures somehow find a way to make it President Trump's responsibility? Sort of like when an accusation is made about a possible hate crime, and top Republican leaders find themselves de facto accomplices?

It's not quite the way I imagined Black History Month to kick off. I am left wondering: was Ralphie the one in the blackface or the KKK hood?

Connect with Taylor Day on Twitter @TABYTCHI.

Image: Craig via Flickr.