President Trump was right to call out Democrats' abortion-lust

President Trump was correct and courageous last night in his State of the Union address condemning the New York State Legislature for its newly passed open-ended abortion allowances, as well as Virginia's governor for calmly endorsing the killing of babies after they're born. Many on the left are celebrating their "sophistication," while we, rightfully, are sickened by their lack of humanity and morality. Their "sophistication" has made them a people with no shame. They openly and proudly proclaim that which should not be done, that which people with a sense of embarrassment would hide.

Those who have warned us for years about the inviolability of Roe v. Wade and its status as "settled law" have now abandoned it. Those who have insisted that Roe was a remedy against back-alley abortions have now passed legislation allowing a whole battery of people to perform abortions. Let this be a lesson to us all: when leftists try to justify and convince us with lofty reasons to go along with their proposed legislation, it is but a ruse. It is cover for the naked reality they wish to hide. They use their reasons to curtail and stop others, but not themselves. They later do whatever they wish, without consideration of the reasons they used previously to silence us. Once assured of the power needed to go beyond any limit, they no longer bind themselves to the rationale they previously used in silencing others. Another example of liberal sloganeering concealing their true beliefs regards their opposition to a protective border wall. For them, saying a border wall is "immoral" is simply an expedient cover hiding the fact that they do not want a protective wall at all. The naked reality is their immoral attitude, their act of prioritizing their elections through the votes of illegals over the protection of the American people. They wish to radically transform the demographics and values of America. Those who have railed against states' rights are now using state legislatures under their Democrat control to override the "settled law" they insisted upon previously. Just as liberals have sued every conservative state legislature for trying to place restrictions on unlimited abortions, so should we now sue their state legislatures and governors for passing laws that infringe upon and demolish the right to life, the murder of an innocent baby, for no other reason than inconvenience. It is becoming apparent that we are no longer in a world of superficial differences between liberals and conservatives over such matters as tax policy and highway bills. Something impure and demonic has overtaken the political left, a neo-pagan and hedonistic outlook on life – this in contrast to the moral, religious, and historic view of life we conservatives possess. All that remains is the sharing of a particular land – not, however, the sharing of a worldview or the principles that constitute civilization. Their left liberalism is stifling their humanity and compassion and dangerously lording it over the rest of us. It is not a coincidence that those who took God out of the Democrat platform now celebrate the deliberate murder of a baby seconds away from birth, or even outside the womb while yet in the birth canal; the disintegration of male and female genders; a redefinition of marriage; hatred of Israel and, for some, even hatred of America; or the placement by the Democrat speaker of the House of known anti-Semites onto committees and positions of power and great influence. It is all part of a unified view, sewn from the same fiendish, unwholesome cloth. Today's political and social leftism is the most dangerous outlook and movement that has confronted America since its founding. It is a shocking departure from decency and an immersion into what is monstrous. Rabbi Aryeh Spero is president of Caucus for America, author of Push Back: Reclaiming our American Judeo-Christian Spirit, and spokesman for the National Conference on Jewish Affairs.