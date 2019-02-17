Peak Warmist hysteria?

Speaking to Cosmos Magazine, an Australian science magazine, Mann ranked the mere questioning of his theories to be “the most villainous act in the history of human civilization.” Worse than the Holocaust, apparently. (That will be a surprise to leading scientific questioner S. Fred Singer, a Holocast survivor humself:

Michael E. Mann, the most famous and influential climatologist behind the global warming hypothesis, must be very worried. The efforts of him and his colleagues may have won the support of globalist elites, governments eager for the power regulation and taxation of energy use would hand them, corporations eager for loan guarantees, mandates and subsidies, and Big Science academia hooked on billions of dollars of federal research grants, but the general public stubbornly refuses to panic.

Mann is the inventor of the notorious “hockey stick” graph )that used “Mike’s nature trick” to “hide the decline” (as the Climategate emails revealed) and appeared to show global temperatures suddenly rising around the turn of the twentieth century after centuries of stability. But only after the temperatures were “adjusted.”

So, once again, to be in a position to be fighting on the right side of a battle between good and evil – which frankly it is – is a privilege.

They have used their immense resources to create fake scandals and to fund a global disinformation campaign aimed at vilifying the scientists, discrediting the science, and misleading the public and policymakers. Arguably, it is the most villainous act in the history of human civilisation, because it is about the short-term interests of a small number of plutocrats over the long-term welfare of this planet and the people who live on it.

The science that we are doing is a threat to the world’s most powerful and wealthiest special interests. The most powerful and wealthiest special interest that has ever existed: the fossil fuel industry.

Here is the full context, that comes at the end of the puff piece interview:

Michael E. Mann, the most famous and influential climatologist behind the global warming hypothesis, must be very worried. The efforts of him and his colleagues may have won the support of globalist elites, governments eager for the power regulation and taxation of energy use would hand them, corporations eager for loan guarantees, mandates and subsidies, and Big Science academia hooked on billions of dollars of federal research grants, but the general public stubbornly refuses to panic.

Michael E. Mann (photo credit: Greg Grieco)

Speaking to Cosmos Magazine, an Australian science magazine, Mann ranked the mere questioning of his theories to be “the most villainous act in the history of human civilization.” Worse than the Holocaust, apparently. (That will be a surprise to leading scientific questioner S. Fred Singer, a Holocast survivor humself:

Here is the full context, that comes at the end of the puff piece interview:

The science that we are doing is a threat to the world’s most powerful and wealthiest special interests. The most powerful and wealthiest special interest that has ever existed: the fossil fuel industry. They have used their immense resources to create fake scandals and to fund a global disinformation campaign aimed at vilifying the scientists, discrediting the science, and misleading the public and policymakers. Arguably, it is the most villainous act in the history of human civilisation, because it is about the short-term interests of a small number of plutocrats over the long-term welfare of this planet and the people who live on it. So, once again, to be in a position to be fighting on the right side of a battle between good and evil – which frankly it is – is a privilege.

Mann is the inventor of the notorious “hockey stick” graph )that used “Mike’s nature trick” to “hide the decline” (as the Climategate emails revealed) and appeared to show global temperatures suddenly rising around the turn of the twentieth century after centuries of stability. But only after the temperatures were “adjusted.”