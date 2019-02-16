« Calls for calm in Australia as militant vegans attack dairy farmers | 2020 Census: Should non-citizens be allowed to elect who governs us »
February 16, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez to tour the country by foot in under 12 years...right?

By Ethel C. Fenig

Fresh from saving New York City an imaginary $3 billion in tax credits offered to Amazon

to be used for imaginary improvements in New York's infrastructure while losing untold real future billions in tax revenues that Amazon's multi-thousands of direct and indirect jobs plus increasing property values would have generated, Boston University honors economics and international relations graduate Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-amn-N.Y.) is at it again.

She's taking her Green New Deal show on the road — to 15 cities in 50 states.  With no polluting planes or cars or even farting cows or horses allowed, she's going to do this in under 12 years.  Or else.  Because the world will end.  Or something. 

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez added:

Be afraid, America.  Be very afraid.  Not because the world will end in 12 years.  It won't.  But because people like this 29-year-old honors graduate  — did I mention that she graduated college with honors? — believe that it will.  That terrifies me.  

Image: YouTube screen shot via Global News.

