Ocasio-Cortez to tour the country by foot in under 12 years...right?

to be used for imaginary improvements in New York's infrastructure while losing untold real future billions in tax revenues that Amazon's multi-thousands of direct and indirect jobs plus increasing property values would have generated, Boston University honors economics and international relations graduate Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-amn-N.Y.) is at it again.

Fresh from saving New York City an imaginary $3 billion in tax credits offered to Amazon

Be afraid, America. Be very afraid. Not because the world will end in 12 years. It won't. But because people like this 29-year-old honors graduate — did I mention that she graduated college with honors? — believe that it will. That terrifies me.

‘The #GreenNewDeal is not just another climate policy … it is a call to redefine politics and establish a new social contract for America.’ — @JusticeDems , @sunrisemvmt , and @AOC are calling on politicians to make a choice: Fossil fuel money or a livable future pic.twitter.com/RIbvNCCRYy

Let’s go: ‘We’re starting a 15-city tour + a 50-State campaign, starting in early primary states, to build political and public support for a Green New Deal.’ - @sunrisemvmt #ThisIsWhatDemocracyLooksLike ⬇️ https://t.co/bFs1nozd6e

She's taking her Green New Deal show on the road — to 15 cities in 50 states . With no polluting planes or cars or even farting cows or horses allowed, she's going to do this in under 12 years. Or else. Because the world will end. Or something.

Image: YouTube screen shot via Global News.