Ocasio-Cortez temper tantrum caught on video: ‘I am the boss’

Of course, Donald Trump also started his political career even higher up the political ladder, at the top, in fact. And his sensitivity to criticism is one of his weak points. But, he had decades of experience in the media spotlight in New York City, so developed a skin thick enough to handle the media in Gotham, second only to the national progressive media in viciousness.

A young woman with no real-world experience is about to learn the hard way that her ideology is impractical. It’s pretty clear that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez does not like being criticized, much less mocked. Nobody does, of course, but people who go into politics develop thick hides if they follow the customary career trajectory of starting with local office and working the way up to an office with national prominence over a period of years.

“Sandy O,” as she was known before winning the Democrats’ nomination for Congress in an ultra-low turnout primary election, had no such training, and in addition has up until now enjoyed the sort of privilege that hot young women live with, rarely being held to account for expressing nonsense, at least by the male half of humanity.

Speaking extemporaneously for almost an hour before a sympathetic group called “Girls Who Code,” about halfway through she unloaded on critics of her Green New Deal. The underlying premise was that we are doomed within 12years, so even if her scheme is impractical, even insane, at least it was something. This gives her the moral high ground and makes her “the boss” somehow.

I am not kidding. Here is the video, cued to the point where she begins to unload.

Kyle Olsen of The American Mirror summarizes the soliloquy:

Talking about how she tried to overcome her insecurities, she said, “I’m at least trying, and they’re not. And so the power is in the person who’s trying, regardless of the success. “If you’re trying, you’ve got all the power, you’re driving the agenda, you’re doing all this stuff,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “Like, I just introduced the Green New Deal two weeks ago, and it’s creating all of this conversation. Why? Because no one else has even tried,” she declared, in an apparent snub to Barack Obama’s Paris accord. “Because no one else has even tried,” she continued. “Some people are like, ‘Oh, it’s unrealistic, oh, it’s vague, oh, it doesn’t address this minute little thing, and I’m like, you try! You do it! ‘Cause you’re not! ‘Cause you’re not! So, until you do it, I’m the boss! “How about that?” she declared. Ocasio-Cortez sat back in her chair and smiled broadly. “If you don’t like the Green New Deal, then come up with your own ambitious, on-scale proposal to address the global climate crisis,” she ordered her critics. “Until then, we’re in charge – and you’re just shouting from the cheap seats.”

Naturally, Twitter exploded with mockery, and Twitchy harvested some of the best commentary on this naked grab for power:

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on the widespread criticism of her Green New Deal: "I’m like, you try. ... Until you do it, I’m the boss! How about that?!" pic.twitter.com/vkp15KBttd — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 24, 2019

Nancy Pelosi and the gerontocracy that still runs the Democratic Party see this and make their plans. So do Governor Cuomo and Mayor De Blasio. The 2020 Census will lead to re-districting of New York State’s Congressional districts because the state likely will lose at least one district, since its tax and regulatory burden is driving away residents. Ocasio-Cortez’s district can divided up and apportioned to neighboring districts, leaving her the sole option of running against an incumbent in 2022 in a district most which does not know her.

She's the boss???



Does she not understand what the word "representative" (as in House of Representatives) means?



She works for the people of NY, NOT the other way around! — Andy Schreiber (@andy_schreiber) February 24, 2019

More Civics 101:

Since when did lawmakers become executives? Bosses are executives. Lawmakers legislate. Executives “boss”. She’s totalitarian to her core, a Stalinette waiting in the wings. — Bruce Crawford (@BruceC76) February 24, 2019

To @AOC You are not the boss of me. Got it? — NashNative (@mbcbna) February 24, 2019

Sandy O’s contemplated power grab illustrates that the strategy of Al Gore and the Warmists has worked. They have panicked people who have no interest or ability in critical thinking, using the prestige of “science” and a phony statistic supporting “scientific consensus” to create a demand for vast government regulatory and tax expansions.

It’s hard to feel sorry for someone so self-righteous, arrogant, and unreflective, but Sandy is a victim of her own sudden success in attaining an office for which she was unprepared and a degree of fame that would be hard for someone with thirty IQ points and two decades of experience on her.

Because she blindly follows leftist cant and intends to use her vastly inflated sense of her own influence and abilities to accomplish goals that violate human nature and the laws of physics, she will self-destruct. And we will be watching every step of the way.

Image credit: YouTube screen grab (corpped)