Ocasio-Cortez freaks out when photographed with chief of staff eating forbidden hamburger

It's not exactly hamburgergate, but Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is not coping very well with the pressures of being a media sensation. As a young woman who likes sharing her wisdom with hordes of admiring skulls full of mush, she might have realized that she would be held to account whenever she fails to live up to her proscriptions for the lesser mortals to live by. Telling the masses they "shouldn't be eating a hamburger for breakfast, lunch, and dinner" was a serious mistake for multiple reasons, not least of which is that denying favorite foods to people is not a recipe for popularity. But presuming to grab the moral high ground also imposes a standard that just might be hard to meet 100% of the time. It was an open invitation to mockery the first time she was seen in proximity to the delicious ground meat sandwich.

Tuesday night, she was dining out with her chief of staff, Saikat Chakrabarti, who, in many ways, is the brains behind her rise from cocktail waitress to congressman, and he was eating a nice thick burger, heedless of the cow farts that lay behind its availability. She was not amused, and when the forbidden fartogenic food was featured in mocking tweets, she took to Twitter to claim victimization by a stalker. So @CalebJHull is posting pictures of @AOC Ocasio-Cortez out to dinner with her Chief of Staff, he’s having a hamburger pic.twitter.com/ZcS5r1E7Co — Honorable J Minear (@MinearNY) February 27, 2019 Unlike conservatives like Sarah Sanders, who have been harassed and driven from restaurants without objection by Ocasio-Sanders, all that happened to her was being photographed. Nonetheless, this was beyond the pale, completely out of bounds and unendurable: Tonight a dude was creepily (and obviously) taking a picture of me while pretending he wasn’t and I had to break his imaginary fourth wall and say “Hi! I’m a person! This is weird!” https://t.co/JnybvVubVh — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 27, 2019 When you’re a guy that’s so unaware of his own creepiness that you tweet this from your own account as if it’s normal and not stalkerish at all ๐๐ฝ https://t.co/XMMLp550At — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 27, 2019 I agree that it sucks to be constantly looked at and photographed, and held to the standards that you impose on others. Ask any celebrity. But when you successfully make yourself a prominent public figure, that is one consequence. Maybe think about toning down the 'tude of moral superiority if you don't like the blowback. In fairness, there was no evidence that the breakfast and lunch consumed by her COS consisted of burgers. But if three are bad, then one is also no good.