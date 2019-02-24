Ocasio-Cortez dummies up as she appears guilty of the same thing for which she criticized her incumbent predecessor Joe Crowley

Isabel Vincent , Kevin Fasick and Mary Kay Linge of The New York Post have a highly amusing article that contains a number of gems mocking the world’s most self-confident ignoramus. But let me focus here on her hypocritical inability to match with deeds her implicit promises to be better than Crowley on key criticisms of him that she made while successfully campaigning against him in the Democratic primary.

Gee, who could have predicted that walking the walk would turn out to be harder than talking the talk, when it comes to the campaign Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ran against incumbent Congressman Joe Crowley? I mean, aside from adults who have lived their lives in the real world.

…it’s unclear whether the 29-year-old lawmaker, who represents the Bronx and Queens, actually still lives in the Parkchester neighborhood that has been so closely tied to her rise — even though she won her upset victory over fellow Democrat Rep. Joe Crowley with accusations that his home in Virginia made him too Washington-focused to serve his district. Ocasio-Cortez has used her deceased father’s Bronx condo on her voter registration since 2012, and even posed in the one-bedroom Bronx flat for celebrity photographer Annie Leibovitz in a Vogue magazine profile after her stunning November election. But The Post could find little indication she continues to live there. The Post e-mailed the Ocasio-Cortez’ spokesman, Corbin Trent, four times with specific questions — they were all ignored. On Saturday, The Post reached Corbin by phone. “We will not be commenting,” he said. Among the queries he refused to answer: Where does the congresswoman live? On Saturday night, a staffer promised a Post reporter that Ocasio-Cortez would talk to him after a speaking event in Corona. During the event, two staffers were seen reading an early edition of this story on their phones. “Come downstairs, I have to take a picture quick,” the congresswoman then told the reporter after the event, instructing him to wait for her. Twenty minutes later, she ducked out a back door, jumped into a chauffeured SUV, and zoomed off.

Wow, fleeing questioners after promising answers in a chauffeur-driven luxury vehicle is not exactly building credibility as an income-inequality-decrying ideologue representing a poor district.

The article required 3 reporters because they actually used shoe leather to check out the questionable claim for her district residence:

Her apartment’s next-door neighbor said she had never seen Ocasio-Cortez. Another neighbor, who has lived down the hall from the congresswoman’s apartment for the last 40 years, said he’d never seen her or her boyfriend, Riley Roberts, who has claimed the address as his own since last spring. “I would have remembered,” said the neighbor when shown a photograph of Ocasio-Cortez. Workers at Jerry’s Pizzeria, less than a block from her building, and at the local grocery store said she had never patronized their businesses — and a server at a nearby taqueria said the congresswoman had only come in to be filmed by news crews. A postal worker who delivers mail to the building said that in the last 10 years he has only seen Ocasio-Cortez intermittently, and that several months’ worth of mail regularly accumulates in the mailbox before anyone bothers to collect it. The worker said that Ocasio-Cortez and Roberts were the only ones getting mail at the address. “Just because their names are on the box doesn’t mean they live there,” he said.

This is a killer anecdote, indicating that she has no clue about her district:

And in 2017, when Ocasio-Cortez first filed paperwork to become a congressional candidate, she didn’t even know what district she lived in, mistakenly declaring plans to run for neighboring District 15 before correcting the error days later.

I remain convinced that, as I predicted after Amazon pulled out of its second HQ for New York City, she is toast but doesn’t know it yet. She is a huge problem for the Democrats now, which means that normally friendly media allies of the Dems (as well as reliable enemies like the NY Post) will be fed and will use embarrassing information about her. There will be plenty of those because she has no practical experience beyond the ability to cadge tips as a cocktail waitress, and (a closely related skill) escape much accountability form the men in the room because she is slender, dresses well, and is practiced at the arts of the ingenue.

