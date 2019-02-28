Ocasio-Cortez brags she has a 'razor-sharp BS detector'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez should find a way to bottle her essence and sell it as an emetic. Much of what most politicians say makes us queasy and a little nauseus. But many times, what AOC has to say makes me want to throw up.

Ocasio-Cortez, following up on some of the previous lines of questioning, asked Cohen about documents pertaining to American Media's hush money "catch-and-kill" practice, whether Trump had ever provided inflated assets to an insurance company or deflated his assets to reduce his tax bills. In his response, Cohen suggested that Trump had committed tax fraud, and that the answers would lie in a comparing Trump's financial statements with his tax returns. The computer scientist Matt Blaze wrote on Twitter: “Are we sure @AOC is a former bartender and not a former prosecutor? That was a pretty amazing line of questions today.” Replying to Blaze, Ocasio-Cortez tweeted: “Thanks! Bartending + waitressing (especially in NYC) means you talk to 1000s of people over the years. Forces you to get great at reading people + hones a razor-sharp BS detector. “Just goes to show that what some consider to be ‘unskilled labor’ can actually be anything but [winking emoji].”

Thanks!



Bartending + waitressing (especially in NYC) means you talk to 1000s of people over the years. Forces you to get great at reading people + hones a razor-sharp BS detector.



Just goes to show that what some consider to be “unskilled labor” can actually be anything but ๐ https://t.co/pcVKe5XKdm — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 28, 2019

No doubt bartender is a "skill job" and the good ones are highly skilled at mixology. But how much skill does it take to read a bunch of questions prepared by staff?

Seriously, does anyone not know that 90% of politicians leave the drudgery of coming up with questions for witnesses at congressional hearings to people who know a helluva lot more about the issue than they do? Here is AOC faithfully reading her questions like a good little staff puppet.

I guess "the" computer scientist, Matt Blaze, (as if there were no other), should stick to his chosen field and not run off at the mouth about things he obviously knows nothing about.

As for AOC's "razor sharp BS detector," I'd be a lot more impressed if she turned that detector on herself.