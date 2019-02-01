NY abortion bill promotes targeted slaughter of girls in the womb

Sex-selective abortions are still unacceptable in American society. Women are not usually the selection, and America's abortionists have politically cloaked their practices in the women's movement. They aren't talking about sex-selective abortions, even if they perform them. No data exist to confirm the practice – or do they? The wealthy use expensive private clinics to increase the odds of having a child of a desired sex. Pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, which is legal across the United States, provides all the information necessary to select the sex of offspring produced by in vitro fertilization. No one discusses this much, even though it doesn't seem to offend American sensibilities. It happens, but the technology is so expensive that it isn't apparent in our demographic data.

Sex-selective abortions are far less expensive. The technology necessary is both cheap and readily available. There is some evidence that they are already occurring in the United States, in some ethnic communities. Male and female births are a binomial probability. When a woman has a female child, there should be no effect upon the odds of her next child's sex. If there is an outsized probability of having a male second child, you know that sex selection is taking place. It is taking place, but only in a few communities disconnected culturally from the rest of America. The New York Reproductive Health Act facilitates sex-selective abortions by extending the time span over which pressure can be applied to expectant mothers to abort female fetuses. Virginia delegate Kathy Tran's REPEAL Act offers the same time extension. Think the pressure to abort female fetuses will remain confined to the cultural fringes? The American fertility rate dropped like a stone in the Great Recession. It is now 1.80 births per women. A lot of people limiting themselves to one child will have a sex preference. We are a consumer society accustomed to the satisfaction of our whims. The N.Y. RHA also empowers a broader range of health care practitioners to perform abortions. Many peripheral health care practitioners will not have the reservations doctors have about performing sex-selective abortions. It is an icky topic, on a par with female genital mutilation. Peripheral practitioners don't have the same investment in their career or reputation as doctors. Sex-selective abortions will become an attractive business opportunity for health care practitioners at the margin. Sex selection destabilizes a society. It is already happening in China and India. There are millions of men in those countries who will never find a partner. The men denied partners are at the bottom of the social strata – the same bottom that the global left claims to represent and a demographic that causes a lot of trouble when it is disaffected. The left's infatuation with abortion has now come full circle. It has become a blatant attack on women and the lower classes. It will take a while for women and the lower classes to realize this. Sadly, by the time they do, the damage will have been done.