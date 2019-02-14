Numbers tell the story: Is there a war between white cops and black men?

In 2015, there were 995 fatal shootings. Here is how the numbers break down:

The news media feed the belief to the American public that police officers are racists. The number say otherwise. Here is the summary of the data from a team of journalists at the Washington Post ( not a right-wing website ).

Whites: 497

Blacks: 259

Hispanics: 172

The remaining numbers are filled in by other groups. But the most important number is the next one.

Unarmed: 94

In 2016, there were 963 fatal shootings.

Whites: 466

Blacks: 234

Hispanics: 160

The remaining numbers are filled in by other groups.

Unarmed: 61

In 2017, there were 987 fatal shootings by police officers. Here is how the numbers break down:

Whites: 459

Blacks: 223

Hispanics: 179

And the remaining numbers are filled in by other groups.

Unarmed suspects: 68

In 2018, 998 were fatally shot.

Whites: 405

Blacks: 210

Hispanics: 148

And the remaining numbers are filled in by other groups.

Unarmed suspects: 47

We don't know the backstories of the unarmed suspects, such as possible violent resistance to arrest, as Michael Brown of Ferguson did, back in 2014, before the Washington Post kept a tally. But not all of the suspects were black, and not all of the police officers were white.

However, if a police officer appears to break the law, then all the facts must be gathered together before looting and rioting erupt. For example, in Ferguson, the Obama DOJ cleared Officer Darren Wilson of any wrongdoing. So the riot and destruction flowed out of a lie. However, the police officer shooting in the back a black fleeing suspect in South Carolina, on April 8, 2015, was sentenced to twenty years. The law worked, eventually.

It could be said that blacks make up 13% of the general population, and the percentage of them who were fatally shot exceeds 13%. That's true, but what is the cause or correlation of this discrepancy? The Left says it is vague notions, like a "racist power structure" or a "racist system." Of course, those are ill defined, standard left-wing buzz words that provide no solution that can be identified or measured. I am not qualified to answer the question about causes, but surely two big factors have to be accounted for: high levels of black single-parent households and out-of-wedlock births relative to other communities. (See the disproportionate numbers here and here.) These deep social dysfunctions must be addressed. If the Left generally and the black Left specifically keep denying there's a problem, then no solution will be found.

Finally, let's put the fatal shootings in perspective. Out of a nation of about 327 million, those numbers in those four years are remarkably low. The police officers do a great job, despite the fiery images the news media display.

