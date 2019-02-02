Northam campaign used racist ‘separate but equal’ campaign flyer omitting his black running mate – to cater to white racists?

Ralph Northam’s official statement on the racist photo of him in his medical school yearbook is “not about who I am today and the values I have fought for throughout my career in the military, medicine or public service” – but seems to be a lie. His 2017 campaign for governor was caught red-handed at the time issuing two different campaign flyers, identical, except that one version omitted any mention, much less picture, of his African-American running mate.

Is there any other conceivable reason for this omission other than catering to white racists?

Wow, Northam really did this pic.twitter.com/cS7BvTqPfh — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 18, 2017

