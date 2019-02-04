New York Times worried it's not publishing enough letters to the editor from women
The New York Times is fretting about diversity again, this time regarding the letters to the editor it publishes. The opinion pages headlined a long letter from Kimberley Probolus complaining about the paucity of published letters from women (presumably she means with stereotypically women’s names) with this comment:
A Woman’s Plea:
Let’s Raise Our Voices A reader points out that letters to the editor “skew male.” She’s right. We are determined to publish diverse voices and views, but we need your help.
In response to xir, two editors write:
Ms. Probolus is right. Even before we received her note, we’d wrestled with the fact that women have long been underrepresented on the letters page. By our rough estimate, women account for a quarter to a third of submissions — although women do tend to write in greater numbers about issues like education, health, gender and children.
This gender disparity problem is not unique to the letters page. Online comments on our articles and the unsolicited Op-Ed submissions we receive skew heavily male. Nor is this issue unique to The Times.
The lack of women’s voices is an industrywide phenomenon, as documented in a 2011 article in Poynter.org (“Why women don’t contribute to opinion pages as often as men & what we can do about it”). It is reflected in efforts such as the Op-Ed Project, founded in 2008 “to increase the number of women thought leaders in key commentary forums to a tipping point.”
As for our letters page, we make our selections regardless of gender. But we are sensitive to gender imbalance, and as editors of a space dedicated to readers’ voices, we are determined to have it reflect more closely society as a whole. Going forward, we’re committing ourselves to work toward a goal of parity on a weekly basis. We’ll report back on our progress in February 2020.
But we need your help. So we want to urge women — and anyone else who feels underrepresented — to write in (here is a guide).
Traditionally we have chosen letters that were sent by email (letters@nytimes.com) or postal mail. From now on, in addition to those sources, we’ll seek a new pool of writers by reaching out in newsletters, the Reader Center, Facebook groups and other social media.
Just as we were thrilled to hear from Kimberly Probolus, we’d love to hear from you.
THOMAS FEYER, Letters Editor
SUSAN MERMELSTEIN, Staff Editor
The new policy raises legitimate questions, unaddressed in the editorial page mea culpa by the paper of record, as to whether it will now need, or intends, to alter its submission policy of letters to the editor. Specifically, it would appear the rules "We encourage a diversity of voices and views in our letters" and "all letters must include the writer's address and phone number" are now inadequate. The rules need to be modified and consolidated into the following:
"In order to encourage a diversity of voices and views in our letters, all letters must include the writer's address and phone number, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation and gender identity in order to be considered for publication."
Any outreach initiative that falls short of being completely inclusive and transparent will inevitably result in the abject failure of the editors' new stated goal of righting so many of the wrongs of the past and instead perpetuate the perception of a pattern of inequality permeating the letters to the editor page.
Anything else will likely fall short of the editors' new stated goal and perpetuate inequality.
Times will tell.
Frank Bigelow is a pen name.
The new policy raises legitimate questions, unaddressed in the editorial page mea culpa by the paper of record, as to whether it will now need, or intends, to alter its submission policy of letters to the editor. Specifically, it would appear the rules "We encourage a diversity of voices and views in our letters" and "all letters must include the writer's address and phone number" are now inadequate. The rules need to be modified and consolidated into the following:
"In order to encourage a diversity of voices and views in our letters, all letters must include the writer's address and phone number, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation and gender identity in order to be considered for publication."
Any outreach initiative that falls short of being completely inclusive and transparent will inevitably result in the abject failure of the editors' new stated goal of righting so many of the wrongs of the past and instead perpetuate the perception of a pattern of inequality permeating the letters to the editor page.
Anything else will likely fall short of the editors' new stated goal and perpetuate inequality.
Times will tell.
