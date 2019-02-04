New York Times worried it's not publishing enough letters to the editor from women

Ms. Probolus is right. Even before we received her note, we’d wrestled with the fact that women have long been underrepresented on the letters page. By our rough estimate, women account for a quarter to a third of submissions — although women do tend to write in greater numbers about issues like education, health, gender and children.

This gender disparity problem is not unique to the letters page. Online comments on our articles and the unsolicited Op-Ed submissions we receive skew heavily male. Nor is this issue unique to The Times.

The lack of women’s voices is an industrywide phenomenon, as documented in a 2011 article in Poynter.org (“Why women don’t contribute to opinion pages as often as men & what we can do about it”). It is reflected in efforts such as the Op-Ed Project, founded in 2008 “to increase the number of women thought leaders in key commentary forums to a tipping point.”

As for our letters page, we make our selections regardless of gender. But we are sensitive to gender imbalance, and as editors of a space dedicated to readers’ voices, we are determined to have it reflect more closely society as a whole. Going forward, we’re committing ourselves to work toward a goal of parity on a weekly basis. We’ll report back on our progress in February 2020.

But we need your help. So we want to urge women — and anyone else who feels underrepresented — to write in (here is a guide).

Traditionally we have chosen letters that were sent by email (letters@nytimes.com) or postal mail. From now on, in addition to those sources, we’ll seek a new pool of writers by reaching out in newsletters, the Reader Center, Facebook groups and other social media.

Just as we were thrilled to hear from Kimberly Probolus, we’d love to hear from you.

THOMAS FEYER, Letters Editor

SUSAN MERMELSTEIN, Staff Editor