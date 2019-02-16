New York Dems at war over Amazon headquarters flap

New York Mayor Bill DeBlasio tore into rookie Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez when she gloated about playing a big role in the decision by Amazon not to open a second headquarters in Queens.

“As a progressive my entire life — and I ain’t changing — I’ll take on any progressive anywhere that thinks it’s a good idea to lose jobs and revenue because I think that’s out of touch with what working people want,” the mayor said on WNYC radio. Ocasio Cortez (D-Bronx/Queens) — who lobbed bombs at the $3 billion incentives package offered by city and state leaders — said Thursday that Amazon’s withdrawal from the deal showed that“everyday Americans still have the power to organize and fight for their communities and they can have more say in this country than the richest man in the world.”

You've got to spend money, to make money and while one could argue the incentive package offered by the city and state was excessive, you have to remember that New York city was competing against several other cities. The fact is, 25,000 jobs just don't fall into your lap like manna from heaven and AOC's gloating about New York city losing that bonanza angered DeBlasio:

“I came up watching the mistakes of progressives of the past, unfortunately what happened in this city when it almost went to bankruptcy in the 1970s,” said a boiling de Blasio. “I saw all the times progressives did not show people effective governance and all the times progressives made the kinds of mistakes that alienated working people.” “Working people are very smart and very discerning. They want jobs, they want revenue, they want the kinds of things that government can do for them,” he added. “They understand they have to be paid for.”

Ocasio-Cortez's "victory" was perhaps the stupidest thing she's done yet.

Anything is possible: today was the day a group of dedicated, everyday New Yorkers & their neighbors defeated Amazon’s corporate greed, its worker exploitation, and the power of the richest man in the world. https://t.co/nyvm5vtH9k — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 14, 2019

John Hinderaker:

This is almost unbelievably stupid. Obviously, there is no “$3 billion dollars that we were willing to give to Amazon.” No one ever proposed to give money to Amazon. Those were dollars that “we” hypothetically would have refrained from collecting from Amazon. Those dollars do not exist. They are not in the possession of New York State or any other public entity. They cannot be “invest[ed] in our local community.” The absence of those funds will not “allow our subway system to crumble.” No one has ever proposed “giving away our infrastructure, our schools, our teachers’ salaries, our firefighters’ budgets,” to Amazon or anyone else. This isn’t complicated stuff. If Ocasio-Cortez is really this stupid, she shouldn’t have graduated from high school. She certainly shouldn’t be representing many thousands of constituents, who must assume that she is of at least average intelligence, in Congress.

Her level of intelligence doesn't matter to her legion of Twitter fans who thinks AOC is leading the way to a socialist paradise. Ocasio-Cortez has learned that parroting socialist nonsense about "exploitation" and other Marxist bromides will take her a lot farther than impressing us with her vast intellect.

DeBlasio may be a radical progressive himself, but he needs the people of New York to vote for him. Even the dumbest politician knows that bringing 25K jobs to the city would be a political boon. The spat over Amazon's headquarters has divided Democrats in the city and could cost Ocasio-Cortez local support.

And it gives national Democrats more of an excuse to try and get rid of her in 2020.