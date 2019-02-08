Moody's warns Illinois raising taxes causes rich to leave

Moody's Investor Services warned Illinois's Democratic governor that his plan to more than double income taxes on the rich could create a bigger state deficit if they leave. Democrat J.B. Pritzker successfully ran for governor of Illinois on a campaign that it was "Not Impossible" for a state with a $7,871,602,484.87 payment backlog to 91,099 vendors and the worst credit rating in the nation to cut taxes while implementing a $15 minimum wage, expanding education and health care, and creating more jobs.