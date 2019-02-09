Miss Sandy: Not all of us crossed the Bering Strait

The New York Democrat said that ICE does “not deserve a dime until they can prove that they are honoring human rights, until they can make a good-faith effort to expand and embrace immigrants.” She said that immigrants have always been a part of the United States and that ICE does “not deserve any resource for their radical agenda.”

In the last few days, Representative Alejandra Ocassio-Cortez proposed defunding ICE and said this :

“We have to have respect for children, respect for families, respect for human rights and respect for the right of human mobility. Because it is a right. It is a right. Because we are standing on native land, and Latino people are descendants of native people,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “And we cannot be told and criminalized simply for our identity or our status. Period.”

Amazing, to say the least... period!

My guess is that Miss Sandy learned in school that many people came to what we now call the New World by crossing the Bering Strait. In other words, this is the theory that native populations were already here before the Europeans came over.

Unfortunately for Miss Sandy, she understands history as well as economics.

Many "immigrants" in the U.S. trace their roots to Europe, whether we are talking about Poles, Italians, or Cubans like me. Even the ones from Mexico are not pure native because most people south of the border are mixed blood -- Spanish and natives.

What native land is she talking about? Her own district is 46.9% Hispanic. My guess is they are Dominicans or Puerto Ricans and those guys did not cross the Bering Straits. They got here the same way I did, by flying to the U.S.

In total, this representative is an embarrassment and a daily gift to President Trump's reelection.

Don't expect any Democrat running for reelection between the coasts to invite this young lady to campaign with them.

