Meet Monica Witt, the traitorous Iran defector you never heard of

Witt, who defected to Iran in 2013, is also accused of helping Iranian hackers working for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) target at least eight U.S. intelligence officers who interacted or worked with Witt while she was an Air Force intelligence specialist.

Monica Elfried Witt served in the USAF, first flying classified missions and then in the U.S. counterintelligence community. She defected to Iran in 2013. She is a dangerous Iranian intelligence asset on so many levels. Why America is just hearing about her murderous treachery now, six years after her criminal event , is one of the nastiest betrayals to some of the most honorable individuals serving in uniform guarding America.

Defector Witt was not a USAF officer, as many press reports state. She was an enlisted tech sergeant (E-6), who, according to the USAF, received the Air Medal and three Aerial Achievement Medals for riding in the back of a classified aircraft surveillance program the RC-135V/W Rivet Joint reconnaissance aircraft.

She defected in 2013, which was the year the Obama administration began to cut a deal with Iran worth many billions of dollars. President Trump correctly stated that the deal was "decaying and rotten." America just did not know how rotten it really was from the get-go:

March 2013 The US begins a series of secret talks with Iranian officials, which are kept from its partners in the P5+1. (UN Security Council China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States; plus Germany).



Monica Witt. Image: U.S. Department of Justice via the AP.

It is important to identify all the American leaders who covered up Witt's 2013 defection to Iran. This is the cast of characters that allowed many American lives now to be put at risk:

Director of FBI — James Comey

Attorney general of the United States — Eric Holder

Director of National Intelligence — James Clapper

Director of CIA — John Brennan

National security adviser to the president — Susan Rice

Deputy national security adviser, NSC — Ben Rhodes

Senior adviser to President Obama — Valerie Jarrett

Vice president of the United States — Joe Biden

President of the United States — Barack Obama

USAF defector to Iran — Monica Elfriede Witt

My last mission while serving as the DOD representative to the National Counterintelligence Executive Committee in late 2008 was to visit the FBI Miami field office, where they had two special agents tracking Iranian activity targeting America from the south.

The Miami FBI field office was just one of many in those days concerned about Iranian agents and is illustrative of the important work done in the field, while it turned out that the betrayal was occurring at the top in D.C. The two FBI special agents in Miami, who were former USAF intel officers, were brilliant at their work in following the actions of Iranian assets in the U.S.

This is because the FBI well remembered that in addition to sending in collectors — i.e., spies — the Iranian Intelligence Services had initiated a murder on our soil against a perceived enemy of Iran:

A major Iranian critic of Ruhollah Khomeini, Tabatabaei was shot on 22 July 1980 on the front door of his Bethesda, Maryland home by Dawud Salahuddin, an American Muslim convert who was associated with an Iranian militant group. Salahuddin stated he was paid $5,000 by Iranians to kill Tabatabaei. He is currently on the FBI fugitives list. He escaped to Iran via Paris and Geneva, reaching Tehran on 31 July 1980. In a 1996 interview with ABC's 20/20, Salahuddin again confessed to killing Tabatabaei. He further stated that he thought the killing was "an act of war."

Consequently, Witt, who has been identifying an expanding social network of Americans dedicated to guarding us all from a proven deadly hostile power, has committed a capital crime. Not only can Witt reveal "rivet joint" capabilities, but, as reported, she has been engaging with Iranian hackers to identify specific individuals. Computer phishing games in a time of increasing tension are horrible by themselves. But to assist a country that offers bounties for killing enemies of Iran as acts of war is beyond the pale.

The nasty perfidies of those in charge in 2013 should be forever remembered in American history if, God forbid, individuals identified by defector Witt are harmed. It is unforgiveable, calculated dereliction of duty at the highest levels of the Obama administration going right into the president's Oval Office.