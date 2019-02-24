Maybe Kamala is not very good on her feet

Identity politics has now given us Senator Kamala Harris of California.

Identity politics, plus a terrible banking crisis in the last 30 days of the 2008 campaign, gave us President Obama.

Is she a good presidential candidate? Is she capable of thinking on her feet? Is she too eager to please the leftist corner to make it all the way?

Over the last month, we've seen Senator Harris step in you know what a few times, as Matthew Continetti wrote:

What trips up Kamala Harris is an evident desire to please her audience. She wants no enemies to her left, no identity politics left untouched. She can't run as a prosecutor — crime fighting is so 1990s — but she can run as brash, bold, and woke. Her verbal miscues are possible evidence that this latest political fashion doesn't quite fit. She has made a habit of making unforced errors, and the game is only in its first month. Harris's Democratic opponents may be too blinkered or bashful to exploit this weakness. That will not be a problem for her Republican opponent.

Yes, especially with President Trump as her opponent or V.P. Pence in a debate if she is V.P. Biden's choice as a running mate.

To be fair, it's early, and she could learn to be more disciplined down the road. At the same time, she may not.

Her first mistake was to call for the end of private insurance, an issue that makes no sense to millions of Americans who get it that way.

Her silly comments about smoking pot were just pandering of the worst kind. Even her father got angry with her!

Her dancing around the Jussie Smollett hoax was incredible.

As with Senator Obama in 2008, the media will fall in love with Senator Harris if she is on the ticket. Unlike 2008, President Trump is not Senator McCain and will challenge her and force her to make more mistakes on her feet.

