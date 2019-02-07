Jussie Smollet 'hate crime' looking more and more like a hoax

Coverage of the alleged attack on black homosexual entertainer Jussie Smollett will slowly fade into the sunset. Many prominent people in the media and politics have commented on the case, and when it is revealed as a hoax, as it almost certainly will be, their credibility will suffer further damage. It is best to let it quietly slide down the memory hole. Smollett was supposedly attacked by two assailants at about 2:00 AM on the morning of 29 January. This was one of the coldest nights of the year at minus 12 degrees and a wind chill of minus 20. Smollett claimed that he was attacked by two men who called him "Empire f----- n-----," beat him, poured an "unknown chemical substance" on him, and put a rope around his neck. One report claims that the attackers "used their teeth as well as hands and feet as weapons." Yes, Smollett claims he was bitten. Even hillbillies should know that it is inadvisable to bite a homosexual. When police arrived at Smollett's residence, he was still wearing the rope his alleged attackers had given him.

Police claim they are withholding some information in order to verify reports from people still coming forward. A Smollett neighbor claimed to have seen a "redneck" with a rope. Unfortunately, this "redneck" with a rope did not fit the description provided by Smollett. An anonymous witness saw a "hillbilly looking" character in the area. How do rednecks and hillbillies dress in minus 12-degree weather? Apparently, these attackers were considerate enough not to interrupt Jussie's telephone conversation or damage his sandwich. His original police report did not mention the fact that the attackers shouted, "This is MAGA country." This was added later. The Chicago Police Department is not sparing any expense to find the alleged perpetrators. Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said, "We are starting to search stores to see if any of this kind of rope was purchased in the area." The FBI is reportedly also involved. Video footage of the area is being viewed for evidence. Guglielmi said investigators would go "painstakingly" through footage to reconstruct what Smollett said happened. Two individuals have been found on video in the area about at the same time as Smollett's alleged attack. The video is worthless for identification purposes. For some reason, authorities are interested in whether these people are "homeless or otherwise." It has recently been reported that Smollett was on camera for all but about 60 seconds of his trip. This would make it almost impossible for the attack to take place. Smollett said, "I am working with authorities and have been 100% factual and consistent on every level." Smollett did not tell police in his first interview that his attackers yelled, "This is MAGA country." Smollett's manager, Brandon Z. Moore, said that he was on the phone with him when the incident happened and that he heard the attackers shouting, "This is MAGA country!" On Friday, the head of the police department, Superintendent Eddie Johnson, said Smollett had been "very cooperative and we have no reason at this point to think he's not being genuine with us." The Chicago Police Department issued a statement claiming, "The victim is fully cooperating with investigators." Yet Smollett refused to surrender his phone in order to verify that he was talking to his manager during the attack. A week after the attack the police superintendent was beginning to show signs of skepticism. He reported that Smollett was still being considered a victim, but if investigators found that he had made a false report, he would be held accountable. President Trump was asked about this attack during a press conference. He responded, "That, I can tell you, is horrible. I've seen it, last night. I think that's horrible. It doesn't get worse as far as I'm concerned." Was a president ever asked about 13-month-old Antonio Santiago, who was shot in the face at point-blank range in front of his mother, or 12-year-old Jonathan Foster, murdered with a blowtorch, or 5-month-old Andre Jenkins, who was placed in a clothes dryer by his babysitter? These were all crimes that the media chose not to highlight. The media's exaggerated promotion of stories allegedly revealing racial bias has consequences. The Tawana Brawley rape hoax, the Duke Lacrosse rape hoax, and numerous false claims of police brutality have enraged members of the black community. The murder of a 7-year-old black girl, Jazmine Barnes, was national news when it was reported that he murderer was white. When it was determined that the assailant was black, it was no longer news. John Dietrich is a freelance writer and the author of The Morgenthau Plan: Soviet Influence on American Postwar Policy (Algora Publishing). He has a Master of Arts degree in international relations from St. Mary's University. He is retired from the Defense Intelligence Agency and the Department of Homeland Security. Image: Dominick D via Flickr.