Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg latest to emerge as lovers of blackface

In light of the blackface scandals making national headlines, Joy Behar was recently called out for her silence regarding the resurfacing of her own blackface photo, which was taken at a Halloween party where she dressed up as a "beautiful African woman."

ABC News' "The View" co-host Joy Behar remained stone silent Thursday regarding old footage of her donned in blackface that was unearthed this week as similar images have caused outrage and derailed careers. Behar did not address the situation during the first episode of "The View" to air after her controversial decades-old image caused an uproar on social media. ABC News did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Footage of Behar dressing up as a "beautiful African woman" was resurfaced by TheWrap media editor Jon Levine on Wednesday amid a series of blackface scandals making national headlines. The image of a 29-year-old Behar wearing makeup intended to darken her skin was aired on "The View" back in 2016 when the panel discussed the resurgence of naturally curly hair.

But the 2016 "beautiful African woman" segment by Behar pales in comparison to the 1993 Friars Club roast of Whoopi Goldberg, where Ted Danson showed up in blackface and launched into a tasteless, racist comedy act that offended everyone in attendance, including New York City mayor David Dinkins.

According to a 1993 article in the Associated Press:

Actor Ted Danson showed up in minstrel blackface and peppered his jokes with racial epithets at the Friars Club roast of his lover, comedian Whoopi Goldberg. The former "Cheers" star offended Mayor David Dinkins, talk show host Montel Williams and others who said his performance was over the line, even for a function where the highest compliment is a crude, brutal insult. Danson, appearing in a top hat and blackface with big white painted lips, used the word "nigger" more than a dozen times as he joked about his and Goldberg's sex life and other topics. With Dinkins about to arrive, Danson said, "I was told, 'The mayor's coming, so be careful, don't do any political jokes, just do nigger jokes.'" Dinkins, New York's first black mayor, was introduced by Danson when he entered the room. Dinkins offered a few political jokes, read a city proclamation to Goldberg — a New York native — and left. Dinkins later told the Daily News he "was embarrassed for Whoopi and the audience and felt a tremendous sense of relief when it was over."

The irony, of course, is that Whoopi Goldberg knew beforehand what Danson was planning because she wrote the material herself and laughed throughout the entire performance. Incredibly, she even defended Danson after the roast was over.

"Let's get these words all out in the open," Goldberg said . "It took a whole lot of courage to come out in blackface in front of 3,000 people. I don't care if you didn't like it. I did."

The Danson-Goldberg blackface saga didn't end there. Several months later, Howard Stern mocked the couple during his Miss Howard Stern New Year's Eve Pageant on pay-per-view, where he dressed up as Ted Danson in blackface, and stood alongside Sherman Hemsley who played Goldberg. The skit begins with Stern holding up a 40-ounce bottle of beer and saying to Robin Quivers, "Well, you know, Robin, Whoopi is a whole lot prettier after you drunk a couple of bottles of this here malt liquor."

Hemsley waves his hand and says playfully, "Drink on, honey."

Several lines later, still in character, Stern addresses the blackface issue: "I hate blackface. I just can't get this s‑‑‑ off. Besides, Whoopi done wrote everything I'm saying here tonight, so it's all right. Ain't that right, you smelly n‑‑‑‑‑?"

According to Entertainment Weekly, 400,000 households paid $40 each to watch the program in January of 1994, which grossed $16 million and set a new pay-per-view record. But that's Howard Stern for you, the "king of all media" — a guy who can make millions off racial slurs and mocking the mentally disabled, like "Wendy the Retard" (who's now known as "Wendy the Slow Adult").

Still, I wonder what Goldberg has to say about Stern's portrayal of her back in 1994. Better yet, I wonder what she would say if the subject of that 1993 Friars Club roast were brought up on The View. I wonder what ABC News would think if Goldberg were forced to explain why she wrote tasteless "n‑‑‑‑‑ jokes" meant to be delivered by her boyfriend in blackface, jokes she would laugh at and later defend.

