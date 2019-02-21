It's not about Hispanics; it's about the law!

As our country tries to secure its southern border, where most of the illegal drugs and human-trafficking enters, those who support a border wall are called racists or anti-immigrant. Incidentally, Hispanics are originally of European descent, therefore they're from the Caucasian race, meaning that if non-Hispanic whites are prejudiced toward them, it would make them anti-ethnic, not racist. But I don't want to quibble with those who feel comfortable calling everyone who disagrees with them a racist. I suppose if we shared a border with China under similar conditions, we'd be called anti-Asian racists. These phony accusations have become a major part of the left-wing playbook, to be used whenever they can't win an argument with facts.

This is a tactic as old as dirt but more difficult to wash off. It's a tactic that puts people on the defensive, even though they actually have no need to defend against a lie. Yet, since no one wants to be tagged with an offensive label, they're forced to play the game and return fire. Nevertheless, that only gives the liar more opportunities to continue using a barrage of mendacious attacks. So how does one counter false charges of racism, for example? You can utter an old bromide, such as "Some of my best friends are black!" But even if that's true, it clearly indicates that you're on the ropes and hoping someone will throw in the towel. Let's suppose you're in the absolutely indefensible situation of not having any black "best" friends. Is that prima facie evidence of racism? How will you deal with this serious social infraction? Well, you can quickly find some blacks to befriend, take photos with them, and immediately post them to social media sites. Then, if anyone alleges some sort of bigotry on your part, you can steer him to a few links that will exonerate you. Right? Wrong, because those blacks who've suddenly become your buds will be referred to by left-wing extremists in language I wouldn't want to put in print. What's an equal opportunity advocate to do when caught up in a contrived imbroglio? My advice: nothing! I don't let people intimidate me with false innuendo or other attempts at character assassination. Instead, I just call it as I see it because I have faith in those who know me, and I couldn't care less about those who don't. I deal the same way with those who say a border wall is immoral and that those who support it hate Spanish-speaking people. As I've written many times, what part of the word "illegal" do they not grasp? If a country can't control its borders, it is not an independent nation. Instead, it's just wide open territory for anyone to enter and declare himself a citizen. If we, as a country, allow this unlawful behavior, what do we say to the masses obeying our immigration entry laws and waiting their turn? How long before they decide they're better off if they pay a smuggler to get them across the border? By the way, the idea that anyone opposed to open borders must hate Hispanics is laughable on its face. Are Hispanics recent arrivals in the U.S.? On the contrary, Spanish influence is evident in our country and deeply embedded in our culture, from north to south and from sea to shining sea. Like every other race and nationality that has added to the most successful melting pot in the world, Hispanics have made immense contributions to the fabric of our society. Yes, I know that these comments should not even be necessary. However, when we continue to hear the purveyors of division saying "brown" people are being discriminated against at the border, we may need to get the facts straight. It has zero to do with the pigmentation in anyone's skin — that is, unless it's being used as leverage by open borders advocates. It's been my experience that the differences among people come from attitudes, personalities, and education levels, not from their epidermal tint. Like water, people in social groups generally find their own level. Are you more comfortable talking to an obnoxious Irishman than with an amiable Mexican? Although it may be hard to believe, there have been times when I was called obnoxious during conversations. I could have resorted to accusations of "anti-Irish," but it was generally another Irishman who said it. Hence, I learned to deal with it and find ways to improve my interaction with others. That's probably a good idea for everyone.