It was a surprise that the WaPo spiked a story because they didn't have corroboration

Here is an exception: They decided that the story about sexual abuse by a black Democrat Lieutenant Governor shouldn't be run even though they knew the actual incident occurred. Beckett Adams writes in the Washington Examiner :

There are many examples where the Washington Post and other supposedly reliable news outlets have run endless stories seeking to destroy people or policies they didn't like with no actual evidence, or ran stories pushing an agenda when there is no actual evidence that the talking points are true.

The Washington Post went all-in on Brett Kavanaugh but spiked a similar story about a Democrat If the Washington Post didn’t have double standards, it would have no standards at all. Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax’s office issued a statement Monday rejecting claims by a woman who alleges he sexually assaulted her in 2004, when they both attended the Democratic National Convention. Almost as notable as Fairfax’s denial is the fact that the Washington Post was first approached by the alleged victim more than a year ago and decided not to publish her story. The Post explained Monday that it declined to report the woman’s allegations due to an absence of corroborating evidence.

There are a huge number of examples where the Washington Post and others didn't give a damn about evidence. Here are just some of them:

There was never any actual evidence against Brett Kavanaugh but in coordination with Democrats the media sought to destroy him anyway.

The media set out to destroy the well-behaved boys from a Catholic school in Kentucky because, heaven forbid, they had MAGA hats on. Again, the purpose of the story was to gin up racial hate and blame Trump. Katherine Rodriguez writes at Breitbart:

WATCH: Nick Sandmann’s Lawyers Release Video of ‘The Truth’ About ‘March for Life’ Covington Catholic High School student Nick Sandmann’s legal team released a 15-minute video on Friday exposing “the truth” about what happened to him at January’s March for Life. Sandmann’s lead attorney, nationally-recognized First Amendment expert L. Lin Wood, said in a tweet Saturday that the release of the full video was meant to show “the full truth” of what happened to his client at the March for Life, combating many of the “agenda-driven” accusations and threats resulting from the piecemeal 30-second clips circulating the Internet

There has been significant reporting about an alleged racial attack on a black, gay actor in Chicago with the attackers yelling MAGA even though there is no actual evidence that it is true. The purpose of this story is to gin up racial hate and blame Trump.

After a black teen robbed a store in Ferguson, Missouri and tried to take a white policeman's gun the media, in conjunction with Democrats, ginned up racial hate and hate of cops with the fictional “hands up, don't shoot” narrative. The media intentionally set out to divide the country.

The New York Times ran an unverified story with no evidence about Trump working for the Russians and most of the media just repeated the story as if it were true because the agenda is clearly to destroy Trump and elect Democrats.

For over two years almost all the media, in conjunction with other Democrats, have run the story about the Trump campaign colluding with the Russians in the 2016 election even though there has never been a scintilla of evidence that the story is true.

Meanwhile, there is a great deal of evidence that Hillary and her aides broke many laws and that the FBI, under Obama, targeted Trump to defeat him while protecting Hillary and other powerful Democrats in the Obama from prosecution and few journalists report that factual story.

Without evidence, most of the media says that the shutdown was very costly to the economy and that we may be heading for a slowdown. The jobs report showing over 300,000 new jobs shows how strong the economy is and how good Trump’s policies are. It is no surprise that while most of the world’s economies are slowing that the U.S. economy is doing much better because Trump focuses on helping the economy with lower taxes and fewer regulations.