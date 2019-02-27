Is she running? Hillary and Bernie now attacking each other

Bernie Sanders, the socialist who like private jets, and Hillary Clinton, the pretend socialist who is a multi-millionaire, are arguing over Bernie's use of a private Gulfstream jet that cost Hillary over $100,000 during the 2016 campaign. Hillary is upset about the cost of Bernie's travels even though Bernie was using the private jet to campaign for Hillary.

What is more entertaining and revealing than a fight between Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton over money and the use of private jets? Even better, both will likely run for the 2020 Democratic nomination for president for the chance to be beaten by President Trump.

These are Democrats describing each other, not Republicans describing Democrats. Too bad McCain and Romney didn't attack Obama the way Bernie and Hillary attack each other.

You can see why she's one of the most disliked politicians in America. She's not nice. Her people are not nice. Sanders busted his tail to fly all over the country to talk about why it made sense to elect Hillary Clinton and the thanks that we get is this kind of petty stupid sniping a couple years after the fact. It doesn't make me feel good to feel this way but they're some of the biggest a------- in American politics.

Bernie likes to travel in style on other people's money, especially Hillary's money. Hillary is still upset that Bernie ran against her during the primaries.

I'm not shocked that while thousands of volunteers braved the heat and cold to knock on doors until their fingers bled in a desperate effort to stop Donald Trump, his Royal Majesty King Bernie Sanders would only deign to leave his plush D.C. office or his brand new second home on the lake if he was flown around on a cushy private jet like a billionaire master of the universe.

What is more entertaining and revealing than a fight between Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton over money and the use of private jets? Even better, both will likely run for the 2020 Democratic nomination for president for the chance to be beaten by President Trump.

Bernie Sanders, the socialist who like private jets, and Hillary Clinton, the pretend socialist who is a multi-millionaire, are arguing over Bernie's use of a private Gulfstream jet that cost Hillary over $100,000 during the 2016 campaign. Hillary is upset about the cost of Bernie's travels even though Bernie was using the private jet to campaign for Hillary.

Hillary spokesperson Zac Petkanas, in full Hillary mode, said:

I'm not shocked that while thousands of volunteers braved the heat and cold to knock on doors until their fingers bled in a desperate effort to stop Donald Trump, his Royal Majesty King Bernie Sanders would only deign to leave his plush D.C. office or his brand new second home on the lake if he was flown around on a cushy private jet like a billionaire master of the universe.

Bernie likes to travel in style on other people's money, especially Hillary's money. Hillary is still upset that Bernie ran against her during the primaries.

Michael Briggs, Sanders's campaign spokesman, replied:

You can see why she's one of the most disliked politicians in America. She's not nice. Her people are not nice. Sanders busted his tail to fly all over the country to talk about why it made sense to elect Hillary Clinton and the thanks that we get is this kind of petty stupid sniping a couple years after the fact. It doesn't make me feel good to feel this way but they're some of the biggest a------- in American politics.

Gee, Hillary is not nice? Bernie and his socialist gang just discovered this?

These are Democrats describing each other, not Republicans describing Democrats. Too bad McCain and Romney didn't attack Obama the way Bernie and Hillary attack each other.

Image: Nathania Johnson via Wikimedia Commons.