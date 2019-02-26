Iran's foreign minister jumps ship, signaling Trump victory in 2020

During John Kerry's endeavors to save the JCPOA (the Iran deal) in 2018, his main point to Mohammad Javad Zarif (Rouhani's foreign minister in the last five years) was the importance of the Islamic Republic's patience until 2020, "when the Trump administration will be gone," or an earlier ousting through impeachment. If you read all the op-eds and editorials in the Islamic regime's propaganda machine, they also asked people to be patient and wait until Trump is ousted or defeated and sanctions will be over. Democrats who want Trump out of White House have not been alone. Their Islamist allies all over the world have been vying for the same thing. The lobbyists who work for the Islamic Republic of Iran in the West and most of the media executives have been working side by side to oust Trump from office from day one. Just the day after the inauguration, two Islamists were among the main organizers of the Women's March. This shows they have entrenched mutual interests. They want to make the U.S. as vulnerable as Europe to give up its resistance against the coalition of socialists and Islamists.

Now that Zarif is gone, it is clear that Iran's top diplomat is hopeless regarding the end of the Trump administration in 2019 or 2020. If Trump stays in office, the sanctions will continue for six more years, and even the E.U. will not be able to ignore them. The JCPOA was the only achievement of the Rouhani administration. Now that the JCPOA is in the garbage bin, Zarif sees no political future for himself and his political bloc. Zarif had two assets in the U.S.: 1) a circle of people who have worked in Iran's U.N. mission for over two decades and 2) Iran's lobby in D.C. His resignation shows that he no longer believes that these two assets are functioning during the Trump administration. The Obama administration was very friendly with Zarif's assets in the U.S., especially Hussein Mussavian, Iran's ex-ambassador to Germany during the Mikonos terror attack. The end of Zarif also is a sign of more isolation for the Islamic Regime. Khamenei has always cried for a "resistance economy," an isolated system that prevents any pressure from foreign countries. Zarif and Rouhani do not believe that a nation in modern times can function without working with global financial and banking systems. It seems that people like Zarif have no place in Khamenei's isolationist economic strategies. Some economists believe that Iran is heading toward Venezuela; Khamenei's train's destination is North Korea.