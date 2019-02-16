Inside the mind of Ilhan Omar

I’m not sure if it is the ethnicity, the language, or the religion that compels them so.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and her family fled Somalia after the start of Civil War in 1991. According to GlobalSecurity.org , “…since 1991, an estimated 350,000 to 1,000,000 Somalis have died because of the conflict.” Somalis share ethnicity, language, and religion, yet they tear each other’s heads off relentlessly and eternally.

The Omar family spent four years in a migrant camp in Kenya, and then their application to be resettled as refugees in the U.S. was approved.

If you are looking for gratitude to the nation that took in her family, look elsewhere. America’s educational system and media franchise deal in manufacturing grievance; Omar is pickled in grievance.

On the floor of the Minnesota House she once said, “I think I know a little bit about discrimination. I face it every single day. I carry multiple identities that are constantly, constantly being discriminated against.”

Read that again using your most tortured intersectional voice; “…constantly, constantly…” It’s fun.

Her smile is smug because she knows she can’t be touched. She’s brown, she’s Muslim, she’s liberal, and she’s a woman.

Check, check, check, checkmate.

In a 2012 tweet she wrote, “Israel has hypnotized the world, may Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel."

Put a mustache on that tweet and you know exactly where Ilhan Omar resides on the scale of historic dehumanizers.

Because her racism was so apparent the liberal voters of Minnesota decided to send her to Congress. One could list many reasons for this collective act of brazen absurdity; maybe Pol Pot wasn’t available, or perhaps they thought she looked cute, like the Dread Pirate Roberts in hijab. Who knows?

Like all forward thinkers of leftist persuasion, Omar longs for simpler times. She yearns for the good old days when there was no pollution, unicorns frolicked in every field, and Muslims on the Iberian Peninsula staged pogroms against the Jews in Córdoba circa 1011, or against more Jews in Granada in 1066. Nothing says Islamic Patriarchy like a good old fashioned pogrom against Jewish hypnotizers.

Who said, “The only thing new in the world is the history you do not know.”

Oh, that was Harry Truman. According to legend Give ‘em Hell Harry read every book in the Congressional Library. If they took every book off every shelf and emptied the place of furniture you could stand in the middle of that depository and pretend you were in the mind of Ilhan Omar.

Excuse me, Congresswoman Ilhan Omar.

Updated 08:55 with name of Dread Pirate from "The Princess Bride" corrected