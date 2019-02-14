« Sen. Menendez threatens to call police on reporter who asked about Green New Deal | Chicago Police hint Jussie Smollett’s story a hoax »
February 14, 2019

Ilhan Omar already alienating even anti-Trump journalists

By Thomas Lifson

Representative Ilhan Omar is going to need every media friend she can scare up in the wake of her disgraceful Jew-hating tweets (followed by phony apologies) and her demonstration of foreign policy ignorance yesterday in a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing. In truth, she has no justification for occupying that much sought-after seat that Nancy Pelosi gave her for unknown reasons. The Republicans, by kicking Rep. Steve King off his committee assignments, have made it awkward for Pelosi and the Dems to keep her in that plum assignment, while President Trump has demanded her resignation from Congress.

But instead of cultivating good relations with reporters, she committed an on-camera sin in the eyes of most working reporters, even those who, like CNN’s Manu Raju, are very anti-Trump.

Watch her ask Mr. Raju, “What is wrong with you?” when he dared ask her about this tweet:

 

 

Her natural ally did not take such treatment kindly on his Twitter feed:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Raju’s CNN colleague Brian Stelter rose to his defense, carefully couching his criticism of her with the comment that it “is a problem on both sides of the aisle”:

 

 

The resulting cascade of angry tweets vilifying him for daring to criticize her is not making Stelter into a friend either.

If a Trump-hater loses CNN….

