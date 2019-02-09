Graham tells Dems put up or shut up on Green New Deal

“Let’s vote on the Green New Deal!” Graham, a Republican, tweeted Friday. “Americans deserve to see what kind of solutions far-left Democrats are offering to deal with climate change.”

Senator Lindsey Graham wants to hold Democrat's feet to the fire on the Green New Deal and force them to "put up or shut up" by an up or down vote on the resolution in Congress.

Graham knows the Green New Deal would never pass Congress. In fact, Democrats aren’t united behind the bill, which moderates fear will alienate key bases of their support, including unions. Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez unveiled the Green New Deal billThursday, and Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey introduced a companion bill in the Senate. The resolution calls for “10-year national mobilizations” to fighting global warming by eliminating all carbon dioxide emissions from all sectors of the economy, including the power industry, agriculture, transportation and every building.

After Ocasio-Cortez announced the non-binding resolution, the firestorm it set off - even among Democrats - forced her to pull the resolution from her website.

The Green New Deal also calls for “repairing historic oppression” among certain groups and putting in place a slew of welfare programs, from universal health care to government jobs guarantees. “So really the heart of the Green New Deal is about social justice and it’s about allowing and fighting for things like fully funded pensions for coal miners in West Virginia, fighting for clean water in Flint, and fighting for the ability of indigenous peoples to take a leadership role in, in where we’re moving as a country,” Ocasio-Cortez told NPR Thursday.

So, fully funded pensions for coal miners she wants to throw out of work. Brilliant.

The deal wouldn't have a chance of passage, of course, but that's not the point of calling for a vote. Democrats casually toss around the word "radical" when describing many GOP proposals. That angle of attack has disappeared forever because of the Green New Deal.

There is so much to make fun of and attack in this proposal, but perhaps Ocasio-Cortez said it best; this has nothing whatsoever to do with climate change and everything to do with - social justice - reordering American society in the image of Vladimir Lenin. Massively coercive, this isn't a virtual government takeover of the economy. It's a real takeover, as sure as if Lenin was resurrected and his plan for state control of business, industry, and capital was revived.

It's still nearly two years to the election, and there's a very good chance that senior Democrats on the Hill will seek to bury this proposal so that it doesn't see the light of day again. But their problem is that many Democratic hopefuls for the presidential nomination have come out in favor of it. It would be bizarre if they suddenly forgot they endorsed.

Donald Trump's re-election and Republicans retaking the House just got a huge boost from this massive blunder.