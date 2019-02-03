Gov. Ralph Northam and Rep. Ilhan Omar: racism vs Jew-hatred

With all the chest pounding and pontificating about the imperative to reject hate and discrimination, where’s the outcry about Congresswoman Omar’s entrenched anti-Semitic views?

Post-Northam-black-face-KKK-garb-medical-school-yearbook-photo, the left is in a state of outrage . Presidential contenders are leading the pack, with Elizabeth Warren dishing out the best bit of boilerplate: “Hatred and discrimination have no place in our country and must not be tolerated, especially from our leaders.”

I’ll tell you where: nowhere.

The Democrats adore Omar and defend her, along with many other anti-Semites in the party (here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, and here). Pelosi even put Omar on the Committee for Foreign Affairs. What a nice little nugget for a freshman congresswoman salivating for Israel’s demise.

And where are the Democratic voices decrying the recent spate of attacks against Jews in New York? Legal Insurrection reports:

…There is little outrage outside of the Jewish community, and there are no front page headlines. Compare this to the alleged racist and homophobic attack in Chicago on one of the stars of the show Empire. Even with no video, it remains a top news story and national trending topic on social media. Senators Kamala Harris and Cory Booker have called the alleged attack a “lynching.” People are decrying “Trump’s America!” None of these attacks on Jewish people in Brooklyn were committed by white people or white supremacists. The attacks have all been committed by black and Muslim men. So whose America is that?

Hate crimes against Jews have spiked. FBI statistics from 2017 show a 37% increase, with attacks against Jews accounting for the lion’s share of all religious-based crimes.

Jews are being chased down, hit with baseball bats, hit with paint balls, beaten with fists, beaten with branches, smacked, sucker punched, pummeled, and knocked to the pavement. Attacks are sometimes at night, sometimes in broad daylight. The targets are often Orthodox men, but sometimes young Jewish children. (Here’s a small sampling: here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, and here.)

Where’s the outrage from self-righteous Democrats who hop on a soap box the minute there appears to be even a whiff of something that smacks of racism? Or for that matter “homophobia” or “Islamophobia” or the rest of their preferred identity groups and faux obias?

There is none. Because the left embraces anti-Semitism.

They must be exposed and called out at every turn.

Image credit: Lorie Schaull