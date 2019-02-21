Goodness gracious, great walls of ire!

As if it weren't bad enough for the Democrats to be in solid opposition to constructing a wall on our southern border when they were enthusiastic supporters of the same wall under their own Democrat president, they're now taking their wall-high hypocrisy a step farther, demanding that America tear down what limited barriers now exist between this country and Mexico. Yep, that's the newest demand emerging from the party that seems to have been swept through with a fevered form of political psychosis since 2016. Their condition is generally considered to have been induced by a particularly virulent Trump bug lodged far up their fannies, but some pundits consider it to have been lying dormant in the Petri dishes of organized labor and leftist academia for generations. A cardinal symptom of this politically induced psychosis is the ability to look straight into a television news camera with a perfectly straight face and condemn something you were previously captured on camera defending — hypocrisy taken to Space-Age elevations, delivered with only the minimal lying lip twitch or eye blink of sanctimonious duplicity. The most glaring example of this hypocrisy in the current political debate is the Democrats' disparagement of any wall construction that could reduce the endless flood of illegal border incursions now occurring from Brownsville, Texas to San Diego, California. Not only do Dems deny the physical effectiveness of such barriers, but they attempt to cloak these inanimate obstacles in a mantle of evil, depicting them as malevolent symbols of America's immoral refusal to open her borders to all comers, even harking back to the Berlin Wall in this age of such burning moral issues as their Green Nude Eel leader stamping out cow flatulence.

Mind you, now, these propagators of this far-leftist propaganda are mostly people in the upper echelons of American societal structure, many possessing great wealth and social privilege that shelters them from much of the reality that the rest of America must deal with daily. This is especially true of Hollywood and media liberals, all of whom live so walled off from reality that they must fake violence in their lives like Jussie Smollett. Members of Congress, wealthy or not, enjoy special protections unavailable to ordinary citizens, us who make up the unwashed mass of deplorables residing in flyover country. Even when not behind physical safeguards, pols have special legal protections created by prior politicians, so all of them live behind walls of various kinds, material and technological, all affording a sense of relief from the criminal depredations of ordinary life, a comfort simply not available to the rest of us. These hypocrite Democrats wish to angrily deny the protections that ease their lives, lending them existences virtually free of violent crime, to this country and its ordinary citizens. They pontificate from behind their high walls of bricks, mortar, and hypocrisy that we deplorables are immoral for seeking to enjoy a similar sense of security by closing our southern border to lawless invaders; drunk drivers; deadly criminals; and infectious, sometimes fatal diseases. It takes hyper-hypocrisy to deny to the American people the same level of protections Democrats and their families enjoy. Goodness gracious, great walls of ire... Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr.